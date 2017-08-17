There's No Way This Selena Gomez Look-Alike Isn't Secretly Her Twin
No two people have looked more alike.
Brace yourself for a truly mind-blowing moment, because the internet has stumbled across a Selena Gomez lookalike so legitimate you are going to walk away convinced that they're actually long-lost sisters.
First of all, this is Selena:
And this is Sofia Solares, person who looks exactly like Selena, but is not in fact her:
Again, Selena:
Not Selena:
The singer's look-alike is from Mexico, follows Selena on Instagram, and seems to be a fan: "I love Selena Gomez and I declare myself a fan of her and of course it would be a dream to know that she knows of my existence and will devote a few seconds to write me something!" Sofia told E!: "I would cry with happiness. I always try to be myself. I say it's okay to look like her, but I do not want to lose myself for trying to be someone I'm not."
