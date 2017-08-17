Breaking News!

Obama's Anti-Racism Tweet is the Most-Liked Ever
The Best Shampoo for Your Exact Hair Type
Charlottesville: A Reminder of Who We Really Are
Fall's 10 Chicest Lipstick Shades
What Exactly *Is* the Three-Eyed Raven?

There's No Way This Selena Gomez Look-Alike Isn't Secretly Her Twin

No two people have looked more alike.

Most Popular
Instagram

Brace yourself for a truly mind-blowing moment, because the internet has stumbled across a Selena Gomez lookalike so legitimate you are going to walk away convinced that they're actually long-lost sisters.

First of all, this is Selena:

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And this is Sofia Solares, person who looks exactly like Selena, but is not in fact her:

Hermosas sombras ! Gracias @cutestore00 ♥️

A post shared by Sofia Solares (@sofisolars) on

Most Popular

Again, Selena:

@coach family

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Not Selena:

🦉

A post shared by Sofia Solares (@sofisolars) on

The singer's look-alike is from Mexico, follows Selena on Instagram, and seems to be a fan: "I love Selena Gomez and I declare myself a fan of her and of course it would be a dream to know that she knows of my existence and will devote a few seconds to write me something!" Sofia told E!: "I would cry with happiness. I always try to be myself. I say it's okay to look like her, but I do not want to lose myself for trying to be someone I'm not."

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.

More from Marie Claire:
More From Celebrity