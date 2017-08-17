There's No Way This Selena Gomez Look-Alike Isn't Secretly Her Twin

Brace yourself for a truly mind-blowing moment, because the internet has stumbled across a Selena Gomez lookalike so legitimate you are going to walk away convinced that they're actually long-lost sisters.

First of all, this is Selena:

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 6, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And this is Sofia Solares, person who looks exactly like Selena, but is not in fact her:

Hermosas sombras ! Gracias @cutestore00 ♥️ A post shared by Sofia Solares (@sofisolars) on Aug 4, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

Most Popular

Again, Selena:

@coach family A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

Not Selena:

🦉 A post shared by Sofia Solares (@sofisolars) on Jun 5, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

The singer's look-alike is from Mexico, follows Selena on Instagram, and seems to be a fan: "I love Selena Gomez and I declare myself a fan of her and of course it would be a dream to know that she knows of my existence and will devote a few seconds to write me something!" Sofia told E!: "I would cry with happiness. I always try to be myself. I say it's okay to look like her, but I do not want to lose myself for trying to be someone I'm not."

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.