The 2026 Golden Globes. A New York Knicks game. The 2025 Rare Impact Fund Benefit. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco can transform any outing into date night. Even a relaxed evening at home (like on January 20) warrants luxe date-night outfits from the married pair. The only difference? This cozy night came with Zara finds.

Gomez shared by-the-fireplace Instagram photos of their contrasting couple looks the morning after their date. As is custom for their outings, Gomez dressed up a dash more than Blanco, beginning with a plunging black blouse. She tucked the satin style into a high-rise midi skirt, courtesy of Zara's premium line, ZW Collection. Strands of sequined, olive green fringe decorated the entire calf-grazing slip. It sold out, but not because Gomez wore it: Instead, a $40 on-sale price tag is to blame.

To finish, the "Same Old Love" singer slipped on black suede pumps. Gomez's marquise engagement ring acted as her only visible jewel. Blanco, on the other hand, accessorized with gold necklaces aplenty, beneath a yellow flannel and double-breasted tan jacket. His light-wash jeans looked nostalgic alongside snakeskin boots: a cool-guy combination straight out of A$AP Rocky's look book.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco had different ideas of "casual" for their most recent date night. (Image credit: @selenagomez)

Gomez is the scene-stealer in the relationship, but still, they "love getting dressed up for a date," Blanco told Interview Magazine in Feb. 2025. "We get dressed up, we go out, get fancy martinis. We love a theme. It’s like, ‘Oh, tonight we’re going to wear a suit and she’s going to wear a nice dress.’"

The couple may coordinate—especially before a Hollywood event—but they don't style each other. They leave that job to Gomez and Blanco's respective stylists, Erin Walsh and Chloé Badawy. "I don’t care if he hates my outfit, I’m going to wear what I want to wear," Gomez shared with Interview, too.

There's no way Blanco didn't approve of her Golden Globes dress earlier this month: It was custom Chanel by Matthieu Blazy. Gomez's velvet black gown complemented Blanco's monochrome Ralph Lauren suit, while ivory feathers along her neckline added classic Chanel dimension.

Gomez and Blanco matched subtly in black eveningwear at the 2026 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nearly every date night look in Gomez's repertoire boasts some sort of movement, whether it be Chanel feathers, Zara fringe, or an elongated scarf. At the 2025 Emmy Awards, Blanco ensured all eyes went to Gomez in a crimson red Louis Vuitton gown. Once wrapped around her neck, the halter-scarf hybrid trailed behind Gomez like a train. Blanco served as his wife's all-black backdrop in a satin tuxedo.

Last September, Blanco let Gomez take center stage in red Louis Vuitton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's rare for a celebrity couple to be this sartorially synced so soon after saying "I do." But Gomez and Blanco began dating in Dec. 2023, so they have date night dressing down to a science: Gomez's cool-girl eveningwear, plus Blanco's "I got ready five minutes ago" charm equals the most fashionable couple in any venue.