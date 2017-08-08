The First Terrifying Trailer for 'Mother!' Is Here to Ruin Your Sleep Tonight

Are you a fan of things like sleeping and not being terrified at all times? Cool, time to watch the trailer for Mother! a movie so scary it needs an exclamation point in the title.

As you can tell from the preview above, Mother! stars Jennifer Lawrence as a woman leading a quiet life with her husband (played by Javier Bardem) until a couple moves in and shit gets realer than real.

Of course, if the trailer is too scary for you, you can always enjoy this exclusive footage of us watching it:

GIF Giphy

