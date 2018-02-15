Today's Top Stories
Donald Trump Is Blaming Classmates for Not Reporting Nikolas Cruz to the Authorities Sooner

"Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem."

The Associated Press

In wake of the tragic events that happened in Florida yesterday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to give his condolences—and then he proceeded to turn the blame on the classmates of Nikolas Cruz for not reporting him to the authorities sooner.

He tweeted: "So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!"

Trump also issued a proclamation saying, in part, "Our Nation grieves with those who have lost loved ones," and planned to address the nation about the shooting.

One Twitter user wasn't happy with Trump's response, saying that his prayers wouldn't fix this.

Cruz has reportedly been identified as a threat before, and had even been banned from carrying a backpack on the school's campus. Students who knew him described a volatile teenager whose strange behavior had caused others to end friendships with him.

Authorities have offered no immediate details about a possible motive, except to say that Cruz had been kicked out of the high school previously.

