Ariana Grande’s Ballerina Bun Feels Like a Farewell to Her 'Wicked' Era

Ariana Grande has been switching up her go-to hairstyle recently, and I’m personally very here for it. On November 10, the actress was seen in London for the UK premiere of Wicked: For Good. She wore a stunning vintage gown, which was an iconic pull made possible by the image architect extraordinaire, Law Roach. That being said, my eyes were squarely on her hairstyle, which felt fresh and new, given that the singer has long loved and worn her iconic ponytail hairstyle.

Grande stuck to her roots, opting for an updo, but that’s where the similarities to her signature hairstyle end. For this appearance, her hair was wrapped around the end of her ponytail and secured at the base of her updo, creating a sleek, high bun. Before styling the rest of the look, a deep side part created the appearance of a face-framing bang, which she straightened, slicked back, and tucked behind her ear.

The result was something akin to a ballerina bun, a style she has worn before, and one that trended heavily in 2023. She completed the look with a classic French manicure and gorgeous soft-glam makeup.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande at BBC Radio Studios promoting new movie 'Wicked: For Good' on November 10, 2025 in London, England (Image credit: Getty Images)

Slicked-back buns are a staple for a reason—they work for practically any occasion under the sun. Celebrities like Latto, Bella Hadid, and Paloma Elsesser have all been seen in some variation of the look. Still, even the everyday person has gotten in on the fun, and I can’t tell you how many slicked-back hairstyles I see every day in New York City on my way to work. It’s one of the few hairstyles that I can confidently say will never go out of style, so if you’ve yet to perfect your own ballerina bun, keep reading for the products you’ll need to finally master the look.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors