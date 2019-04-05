image
20 New Beauty Products at Sephora That Will Change Your Life

Apologize to your bank account in advance.

image
By Maya Allen
image
Design By Morgan McMullen/Getty Images

For beauty-lovers, walking into the shiny double-doors of Sephora feels like you're a kid entering Disneyland. Your eyes light up at the colorful shelves stacked with beauty products practically calling your name. If you're more of an online shopper, I can relate to the pure joy that is perusing the pages of fresh new launches while you're curled up in a cozy spot at home. With tons of products popping up every day, the really good gems at Sephora can get lost. To help you navigate which new products you should keep an eye on this month, I did the digging for you. Below, find the best new launches at Sephora in April that you need for spring.

1 of 20
image
Courtesy
Skin Glow-Up

Glow Recipe Pineapple-C Brightening Serum, $49

SHOP IT

This cute lil' bottle is packed with pure pineapple juice, which is made of a potent dose of Vitamin C and AHA to brighten your dull complexion, smooth rough patches, and leave behind a supple glow.

2 of 20
image
Courtesy
Ultimate Skin Saviors

HUM Nutrition Skin Heroes Pre + Probiotic Clear Skin Supplement, $40

SHOP IT

Your skin, which is your body's largest organ, is a reflection of how good you're taking care of what's inside. These pre+probiotic capsules are made with "shelf-stable" organisms that will keep your gut health and microbiome in check. And you know what that means: radiant skin. Take one a day, and expect results in just four weeks.

3 of 20
image
Courtesy
Tall Glass of Water for Your Skin

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer, $30

SHOP IT

You might not have made it to a workout class, but thanks to this primer you can fake that flushed, dewy I-just-left-hot-yoga glow. The blend of blue agave extract, hemp-derived cannabis seed extract, aloe water, cherry blossom, hyaluronic acid, and B vitamins, makes your skin look moisturized to the max.

4 of 20
image
Courtesy
Light-Reflecting Powder

Becca Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder, $39

SHOP IT

This setting powder does the opposite of what you might expect: At first glance, you probably assumed it creates a matte finish since most powders do. Nope! It actually imparts a glistening mist-like glow, made possible by its 50-percent water and glycerin ingredient list. It also feels incredibly cooling on the skin, which will come in handy for the warmer months ahead.

5 of 20
image
Courtesy
Buttery-Smooth Lip Gloss

Kaja Heart Melter Lip Gloss Stick, $17

SHOP IT

Kaja wins Cutest Packaging award, and that's not up for debate. But the heart-shaped applicator has a very important purpose (besides being adorable), which is to easily trace the shape of your cupid's bow. In a quick swipe, this creamy gloss leaves behind a high-shine wash of color.

6 of 20
image
Courtesy
Stay-All-Day Sunscreen

Ren Clean Screen Mattifying Face Sunscreen SPF 30, $36

SHOP IT

Slip-n-slide sunscreen that melts off of your face as soon as you step outside is not a good look. Thankfully, you can avoid that with this mattifying formula that absorbs right into your skin in seconds, and protects against harmful sun rays.

7 of 20
image
Courtesy
Most Comfortable Matte Formula

Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick, $25

SHOP IT

If you love matte lipsticks because they never move and are amazingly pigmented, but absolutely hate how they dry out your lips, you've just met your match. Prepare to fall in love with this lipstick: It's a matte-slash-balm hybrid, and feels unbelievably comfortable on your lips.

8 of 20
image
Courtesy
I-Just-Left-the-Facialist Glow

Olehenriksen Banana Bright Face Primer, $36

SHOP IT

Banana powder is highly underrated. But, I'm here to inform you that it's the skin-brightening ingredient your skin never knew it needed until now. Lather this banana primer all over to instantly illuminate your complexion with a radiance that'll linger for hours.

9 of 20
image
Courtesy
Long-Lasting Lip Lacquer

Charlotte Tilbury Latex Love Long-Lasting Lip Gloss, $34

SHOP IT

Most lip glosses make you choose between two options: sheer glosses vs. pigment—with most formulas, it's one or the other. Instead of sacrificing shine for a bold color pay-off (or vice-versa), you can have both with this intense lacquer. It's essentially a liquid lipstick that delivers an amazing amount of shine in one swipe.

10 of 20
image
Courtesy
Easy-to-Use Eyeliner

Kat Von D Cake Pencil Eyeliner, $19

SHOP IT

You'll rely on this liner like it's the LBD of your makeup bag. The creamy formula stays put like no other and creates a mean cat eye.

11 of 20
image
Courtesy
Deep-Cleaning Detox Mask

Biossance Squalane + Tea Tree Detox Mask, $39

SHOP IT

Whether your skin is suffering from post-hangover puffiness or lack of sleep, this mask will give your tired complexion a much-needed reboot. Its star ingredient, tea tree, works overtime to deep-clean clogged pores and fight blemishes.

12 of 20
image
Courtesy
Sky-High Lash Lengthener

Marc Jacobs Velvet Primer Epic Lash Primer, $26

SHOP IT

This primer is like the perfect pre-game for really good-looking lashes. It adds an extra oomph for that fluttery, voluminous, falsie effect you're aiming for.

13 of 20
image
Courtesy
Goddess-Level Glow

Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzer in Caramel, $30

SHOP IT

Raise your hand if you want to look like a bronzed goddess at all times? Same. Well, Benefit just extended its line of cult-favorite bronzers, and I can attest to the fact that this caramel shade will look especially gorgeous on dark skin tones.

14 of 20
image
Courtesy
Desk-to-Date Palette

Nars Voyageur Eyeshadow Palette Mini, $32

SHOP IT

This gorgeous palette features a mix of warm amber and taupe tones that you can easily use to transition from your desk to a date. It's tiny, so throw in your bag for bathroom touch-ups if needed.

15 of 20
image
Courtesy
Lightweight Styling Cream

Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother Reparative Styling Creme, $28

SHOP IT

After washing your hair, rake some of this styling cream through from root-to-tip for the smoothest, shiniest, frizz-free finish. Even better? It works well on all hair types. Yes, even yours!

16 of 20
image
Courtesy
Lit-From-Within Bronzer

Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer, $30

SHOP IT

With these game-changing bronzer shades, Rihanna did what she does best: Promote inclusivity. Women with the deepest of skin tones are accounted for with this rich chocolate shade that will give your skin a lit-from-within radiance.

17 of 20
image
Courtesy
Magical Makeup Melter

Drunk Elephant Slaai Makeup-Melting Butter Cleanser, $34

SHOP IT

This silky cleanser will make taking off your makeup feel less like a chore. The blend of nourishing oils will feel so soothing on the skin, and literally melt your makeup right off in under a minute. It can remove even the most stubborn remnants of waterproof mascara without much work on your end.

18 of 20
image
Courtesy
High-Shine Lip Gloss

Dior Dior Addict Stellar Shine Lipstick, $37

SHOP IT

Spring time vibes, coming right up! Join the Dior Lipstick fan club, and enjoy these vibrant shades that offer unparalleled levels of shine.

19 of 20
image
Courtesy
Good-For-You Foundation

Tarte Babassu Boundcealer Skincare Foundation SPF 20, $39

SHOP IT

You'll feel good about putting on this foundation because it's full of feel-good ingredients that'll do right by your skin. It combines babassu, sunflower seed, and hyaluronic acid so that your skin looks and feels good.

20 of 20
image
Courtesy
Glossy Skin Deliverer

Kevyn Aucoin Glass Glow Face Liquid Highlighter, $32

SHOP IT

The name says it all: a liquid highlighter that will give the high points of your face a glass-like glow. This gem stays on my desk at all times to wake up the look of my dull, usually stressed-out complexion when I'm running to dinner or drinks after work.

image
