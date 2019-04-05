20 New Beauty Products at Sephora That Will Change Your Life

For beauty-lovers, walking into the shiny double-doors of Sephora feels like you're a kid entering Disneyland. Your eyes light up at the colorful shelves stacked with beauty products practically calling your name. If you're more of an online shopper, I can relate to the pure joy that is perusing the pages of fresh new launches while you're curled up in a cozy spot at home. With tons of products popping up every day, the really good gems at Sephora can get lost. To help you navigate which new products you should keep an eye on this month, I did the digging for you. Below, find the best new launches at Sephora in April that you need for spring.