It's not every day we see our favorite beauty products on sale. Even when we do find discounts on our favorite makeup, skincare, and hair products, it's hard not to be skeptical. What's the catch? What if the products are knock-offs? What if they're past their expiration date? Fortunately, Sephora's event is a little different.

The beauty retailer is rewarding all of its loyalty members by offering discounts on the entire site—no catch! Simply enter the promo code "HOLIDAYSAVE" at checkout now through November 11. Beauty Insiders can score 10 percent off their total, VIB shoppers can enjoy a 15 percent discount, and Rouge loyalists can walk away with 20 percent off (!) their bill. If you're not a member yet, you can sign up here for free.

Whether you want to experiment with new makeup, stock up on your favorite cleanser, or treat yourself to a fancy new blowdryer, this offer is too good to pass up. Not sure what to purchase? We have some ideas...