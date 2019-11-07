We're talking serums, styling tools, moisturizers...
It's not every day we see our favorite beauty products on sale. Even when we do find discounts on our favorite makeup, skincare, and hair products, it's hard not to be skeptical. What's the catch? What if the products are knock-offs? What if they're past their expiration date? Fortunately, Sephora's event is a little different.
The beauty retailer is rewarding all of its loyalty members by offering discounts on the entire site—no catch! Simply enter the promo code "HOLIDAYSAVE" at checkout now through November 11. Beauty Insiders can score 10 percent off their total, VIB shoppers can enjoy a 15 percent discount, and Rouge loyalists can walk away with 20 percent off (!) their bill. If you're not a member yet, you can sign up here for free.
Whether you want to experiment with new makeup, stock up on your favorite cleanser, or treat yourself to a fancy new blowdryer, this offer is too good to pass up. Not sure what to purchase? We have some ideas...
$35
$31.50
If you haven't tried Rihanna's FENTY Beauty foundation yet, which comes in virtually every shade, you're missing out.
$80
$72
Give your skin the TLC it deserves with Drunk Elephant's vitamin C serum that firms and brightens skin.
$549
$494.10
Yes, you can even score a discount on Dyson's popular heat tools. The brand's revolutionary Airwrap styler makes drying, straightening, and curling your hair a breeze.
$40
$36
Perfect your pout with Pat McGrath's matte lipstick. With dozens of hues to choose from, you're bound to find your power shade.
$39.50
$35.55
In the immortal words of House Stark, winter is coming. Keep your skin moisturized this season with the help of Clinique's game-changing moisturizer.
$65
$58.50
Feast your eyes on Huda Beauty's swoon-worthy eyeshadow palette perfect for daytime and nighttime looks.
$25
$22.50
Benefit's They're Real! mascara is a cult classic...and for good reason. It lengthens and volumizes lashes without causing any smudges or clumps. Also, can you ever have too many mascaras?
$12
$10.80
Clogged pores and blemishes are a thing of the past, thanks to Dr. Jart+'s rubber masks.
$34
$30.60
A sale is always a really great time to stock up on the basics, like this three-for-one cleanser, makeup remover, and mask.
$139
$125.10
If your nightly face wash routine needs to call in some reinforcements, pick up Foreo's LUNA mini 2. This pint-sized silicone cleansing brush is designed to gently remove impurities like dirt, grime, and excess makeup. Voilá.
