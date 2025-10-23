Iman, the woman you are. On October 22, the supermodel attended the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala, where Misty Copeland took her final bow as a principal dancer with the company. For this historic night, Iman wore a stunning white sculptural gown decorated with colorful flowers. She complemented the dress with diamond bracelets and rings, along with a deep burgundy manicure. Even with all of this eye candy, I have to say that my favorite part of her entire look was her hair.

While many celebrities have been growing their hair out after the big chop bob era, circa 2022 to 2024, Iman has taken the opposite route. For the event, she chose a curled bob hairstyle —a sleek version of the short cut that seemed to outshine them all. The supermodel selected a side-part style, which inadvertently created a faux bang that beautifully shaped her face. The style resembled an Old Hollywood curl, with her hair pulled toward her face to give it that elegant movement associated with the look. The finishing touch to her stunning appearance was a deep mauve lip color that contrasted beautifully against her skin tone, complemented by smokey eye makeup.

Iman attends the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala at David Geffen Hall on October 22, 2025 in New York City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bob hairstyles have dominated Hollywood in recent years, and it’s only now, near the end of 2025, that I can confidently say they are really starting to cool down. Still, just because the trend is shifting, it doesn’t mean you have to give up the haircut, especially if you’ve grown to love it like I have. In fact, there is still plenty of bob haircut inspiration coming out of Hollywood. Leslie Bibb’s blunt cut offers a fresh take on the short hairstyle trend. Tyla recently wore a retro flipped version to an event in New York City. Even Angelina Jolie has gotten in on the fun with a slightly-flipped-under version of the trend (it was for a role, but it still counts!).

Suddenly feel like cutting your hair? Relatable. But before you make that appointment, keep reading for the products that can help you achieve a look similar to Iman's, plus some other styling accessories that will make the cutest additions to your holiday hair.