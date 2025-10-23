Iman’s Bob Hairstyle Is a Tribute to Old Hollywood Glamour
It’s a fitting look for one of the biggest supermodels in the world.
Iman, the woman you are. On October 22, the supermodel attended the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala, where Misty Copeland took her final bow as a principal dancer with the company. For this historic night, Iman wore a stunning white sculptural gown decorated with colorful flowers. She complemented the dress with diamond bracelets and rings, along with a deep burgundy manicure. Even with all of this eye candy, I have to say that my favorite part of her entire look was her hair.
While many celebrities have been growing their hair out after the big chop bob era, circa 2022 to 2024, Iman has taken the opposite route. For the event, she chose a curled bob hairstyle —a sleek version of the short cut that seemed to outshine them all. The supermodel selected a side-part style, which inadvertently created a faux bang that beautifully shaped her face. The style resembled an Old Hollywood curl, with her hair pulled toward her face to give it that elegant movement associated with the look. The finishing touch to her stunning appearance was a deep mauve lip color that contrasted beautifully against her skin tone, complemented by smokey eye makeup.
Bob hairstyles have dominated Hollywood in recent years, and it’s only now, near the end of 2025, that I can confidently say they are really starting to cool down. Still, just because the trend is shifting, it doesn’t mean you have to give up the haircut, especially if you’ve grown to love it like I have. In fact, there is still plenty of bob haircut inspiration coming out of Hollywood. Leslie Bibb’s blunt cut offers a fresh take on the short hairstyle trend. Tyla recently wore a retro flipped version to an event in New York City. Even Angelina Jolie has gotten in on the fun with a slightly-flipped-under version of the trend (it was for a role, but it still counts!).
Suddenly feel like cutting your hair? Relatable. But before you make that appointment, keep reading for the products that can help you achieve a look similar to Iman's, plus some other styling accessories that will make the cutest additions to your holiday hair.
This curling iron basically takes care of all the work for you, automatically twisting and curling your hair around the heated base for a flawless ringlet every time.
A hairspray is also imperative to keep your hairstyle lasting all night.
I can't stop thinking about these hair gem magnets from Jennifer Behr, and I can't help but imagine them scattered perfectly throughout a bob hairstyle.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.