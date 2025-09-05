Just when I thought I'd seen the last of the cunty little bob, Angelina Jolie reminded me that the haircut still has most of Hollywood in a very firm chokehold. More formally known as the blunt bob, the cunty little bob has been pretty much everywhere this year with everyone from Sofia Richie to Jenna Lyons to Michelle Williams swapping out their long locks for shorter, cropped styles. Jolie is just the latest celebrity to enter her blunt bob era, though her hair transformation comes at the hands of an exciting new role she's been filming for.

Jolie is currently in London filming the film adaptation of Fredrik Backman's 2019 bestselling novel, Anxious People. In photos shared online, the actress can be seen wearing a golden blonde hair color and a slightly-flipped-under bob that goes just past her chin. It's possible that she could have just decided to wear a short wig while filming as opposed to doing a big chop, but given the fact that she's already been blonde for over a year, I wouldn't be surprised if she fully committed to the look and cut her own hair.

Angelina Jolie photographed on the set of "Anxious People" in London. (Image credit: Click News and Media / BACKGRID)

This is a pretty major transformation for Jolie. For years, her hair has been a dark brunette color that's rarely been shorter than mid-back length, so it's equal parts exciting and jarring to see her with hair this short. She's also certainly not the only famous person to transition from dark hair to blonde over the last year. Bella Hadid, who's actually a natural blonde, traded in her signature dark hair color for a honey blonde hue ahead of the Cannes Film Festival earlier this summer. Emily Blunt also went through a very brief period as a platinum blonde while filming The Devil Wears Prada 2 a few weeks ago, and Kate Middleton was spotted wearing a bronde hair color in early September.

If any of these transformations are giving you the urge to call your colorist, just know that there are a handful of products you'll need to add to your haircare regimen to keep your bleached locks in the best shape. Read ahead to shop a few.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors