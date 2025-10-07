2025 has been all about the bone-straight blunt bob (as evidenced by a handful of celebrity hair transformations from the year), but Jane Fonda is once again proving that one of the best alternative ways to style a short cut is to add bouncy curls.

The actress attended a benefit performance by the National Alliance on Mental Illness in New York City on Oct. 6, where she showed up looking like the epitome of Old Hollywood glamour and made me double down on my obsession with the curly bob. For the event, Fonda wore an all-black suit with black shoes, and her bob-length, gray hair was styled in big, fluffy curls and a slight side part. She pulled the look together with a pink lip, filled-in brows, and bold lashes.

Jane Fonda pictured at an event in New York City on Oct. 6. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Curly bobs are one of several ways to style short haircuts. They're a great way to add shape to thicker or textured hair, but they can also give flatter hair the illusion of more volume. As a bonus, it's pretty easy to take care of one at home, and if Jane Fonda's fluffy curls just made it onto the list of trendy fall hairstyles you're just itching to try, read ahead for a few products and tools that may come in handy when styling.