I'm Just Here to Obsess Over Jane Fonda's Curly Gray Bob
It's so good.
2025 has been all about the bone-straight blunt bob (as evidenced by a handful of celebrity hair transformations from the year), but Jane Fonda is once again proving that one of the best alternative ways to style a short cut is to add bouncy curls.
The actress attended a benefit performance by the National Alliance on Mental Illness in New York City on Oct. 6, where she showed up looking like the epitome of Old Hollywood glamour and made me double down on my obsession with the curly bob. For the event, Fonda wore an all-black suit with black shoes, and her bob-length, gray hair was styled in big, fluffy curls and a slight side part. She pulled the look together with a pink lip, filled-in brows, and bold lashes.
Curly bobs are one of several ways to style short haircuts. They're a great way to add shape to thicker or textured hair, but they can also give flatter hair the illusion of more volume. As a bonus, it's pretty easy to take care of one at home, and if Jane Fonda's fluffy curls just made it onto the list of trendy fall hairstyles you're just itching to try, read ahead for a few products and tools that may come in handy when styling.
For big curls, grab your favorite curling iron. This one has three different temperature settings that you can choose based on your hair type and texture, and it's designed with an auto-rotation feature that makes curling the hair easier if you're a beginner.
Starting off with a heat protectant is a must when applying heat to your hair. This one addresses two issues in one, as it protects your hair from thermal damage while also making frizz a non-issue.
Another must-have product when wearing curls is a hairspray that'll keep your curls in place all day.
For flatter hair, add some volumizing spray to your roots to give your hair a lifted look.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.