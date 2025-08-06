Meghann Fahy's Bouncy Curls Are All of My Fall Hair Goals
The actress wore the hairstyle on the set of her upcoming rom-com.
As a founding member of the Meghann Fahy fan club (the Fahnatics, if you will), I want to start by saying it’s high time the actress receives recognition for the countless beauty moments she’s given us since I first saw her in The Bold Type. That being said, I would like to draw attention to her latest creation, an elegant hairstyle fit for a queen, or even a very special bride.
Fahy was spotted on the set of You Deserve Each Other, wearing a full-on bridal get-up: a white dress, shoes, jewelry, you know, the works. What completely captivated me, though, was her hairstyle, elegant in its simplicity, yet gorgeous to keep on hand for future inspiration.
First, Fahy’s hair was styled into bouncy, loose curls, with loads of volume added to her strands. Then, a side part created the illusion of a bang. To keep the other half of her hair in place, a simple, elongated gold barrette was added, creating the perfect finishing touch to complement the rest of her jewelry pieces.
While Fahy is technically at work on the upcoming rom-com, this hairstyle plays just as well for a Hollywood film as it does for the everyday person. Curls are an easy way to make your hair look fresh out of the salon, without having to shell out hundreds of dollars each time you want to style it.
Granted, finding the right hair tools is imperative, but there are tons of options to get you the glamorous curls of your dreams and lengthen the time between heat-styling sessions. Keep reading for the products and tools you’ll want to have on your vanity to get this Fahy-inspired hairstyle.
Curling irons that come with interchangeable heads always feel like more bang for my buck. I love this one from Pattern.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.