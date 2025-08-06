As a founding member of the Meghann Fahy fan club (the Fahnatics, if you will), I want to start by saying it’s high time the actress receives recognition for the countless beauty moments she’s given us since I first saw her in The Bold Type. That being said, I would like to draw attention to her latest creation, an elegant hairstyle fit for a queen, or even a very special bride.

Fahy was spotted on the set of You Deserve Each Other, wearing a full-on bridal get-up: a white dress, shoes, jewelry, you know, the works. What completely captivated me, though, was her hairstyle, elegant in its simplicity, yet gorgeous to keep on hand for future inspiration.

First, Fahy’s hair was styled into bouncy, loose curls, with loads of volume added to her strands. Then, a side part created the illusion of a bang. To keep the other half of her hair in place, a simple, elongated gold barrette was added, creating the perfect finishing touch to complement the rest of her jewelry pieces.

Meghann Fahy is seen on the set of "You Deserve Each Other" on August 05, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Fahy is technically at work on the upcoming rom-com, this hairstyle plays just as well for a Hollywood film as it does for the everyday person. Curls are an easy way to make your hair look fresh out of the salon, without having to shell out hundreds of dollars each time you want to style it.

Granted, finding the right hair tools is imperative, but there are tons of options to get you the glamorous curls of your dreams and lengthen the time between heat-styling sessions. Keep reading for the products and tools you’ll want to have on your vanity to get this Fahy-inspired hairstyle.