Kerry Washington and her ponytail are a combination I never tire of. On October 22, the actress was photographed at the Big Night Out Gala hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles in Beverly Hills. The actress wore a sharply tailored Thom Browne dress with whimsical Mary Jane heels. Her glam was flawless: a soft, smokey eye, neat brows, bronzed skin, and nude lips completed her sultry makeup. Still, for me, her glamorous ponytail was the star of the show.

Washington’s hairstyle for the event is the epitome of chic yet functional. Her strands were pulled into a high ponytail updo at the crown of her head to keep them out of her face all night. Then, to add a little extra something to the look, the ends of her hair were cut to give the ponytail a blunt edge. With the help of what I presume was plenty of hair gel, not a single flyaway was visible, making this ponytail one of the sleekest I’ve seen in a while. Of course, the updo allowed her to show off the details of her look, including gold earrings and the cutest little threaded gold bar woven into the faux tie on the front of her dress.

Kerry Washington at the Big Brothers Big Sisters - 2025 "Big Night Out" Gala held at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Washington has never been one to shy away from changing up her hairstyles, and it’s one of the things I love most about her. She’s been seen in everything from her natural curly afro to a sleek bun—she’s even tried her hand at the jellyfish bob at one point. The actress really seems to understand the art behind creating a hairstyle, and it’s one of the reasons why she is consistently so fun to watch.

Blunt ponytails are a timeless hairstyle with year-round appeal, but they feel especially perfect for the holiday season. Many celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross and Washington have sported this look, and there are plenty of styling options to personalize it. If you want to recreate a similar style, keep reading for my recommended tools, products, and accessories.