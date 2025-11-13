Kim Kardashian has mastered the art of the fun hair detail. On November 12, the reality TV star posted a photo dump on Instagram as she celebrated the launch of her new show, All’s Fair in Brazil. For the press appearance, Kardashian was dressed in a gorgeous white gown, which she accessorized with minimal jewelry. Still, the focal point of the look for me was her updo, which had the chicest little detail.

​Kardashian’s hair was first sectioned into a middle part before being brushed into an updo. The ends were tucked into what appeared to be a bun hairstyle, with the ends spiked up to give that trendy Y2K vibe. The magic of the look had to be the gorgeous feather accessory that she tucked into the back of the look. It perfectly tied into the feather detailing on her dress and was a fun take on the hidden hair detail trend that’s been slowly trickling out of Hollywood.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on

Secret hair accessories have been picking up steam, especially as people look for fun ways to zhuzh their updos ahead of gala season. Hailey Bieber gave the trend a try using the chicest alternative to a claw clip that I’ve seen in a while. Shortly after, Bella Hadid decorated her slicked-back bun with an adorable floral accessory while promoting her brand Orebella’s launch in the UK. Even Anya Taylor-Joy got in on the fun at the Dior Spring/Summer 2026 show.

Hailey Bieber, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Bella Hadid wearing hairstyles that feature hidden accessory details (Image credit: Getty Images)

​In short, there’s no shortage of inspiration coming out of Hollywood when it comes to this trend. There are numerous ways to get the look, so if Kardashian’s updo is on your mood board, keep reading to see the products that can help you get the look (accessories included).

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors