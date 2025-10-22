Emma Stone’s Curtain Bangs Are Proof That the Grow-Out Phase Can Still Be Ridiculously Chic
Say goodbye to that pixie!
Emma Stone has firmly cemented herself into a post-pixie life with a new curtain bangs hairstyle, and it seems she’s enjoying every moment of it. On October 21, the actress was seen in New York City arriving at the premiere of her new film, Bugonia. She wore a stunning Louis Vuitton gown with minimal jewelry. She paired her outfit with a soft, skin-enhancing makeup look that perfectly flattered her features. That being said, the star of the show was none other than her hair, which was a dramatic change from the pixie cut she sported earlier this year.
Stone’s hair was styled into an updo that resembled a French twist. She parted her hair in the middle at the front, allowing her curled curtain bangs to frame her face beautifully. While the straps of her gown added a touch of sparkle to her neckline, Stone chose to skip any necklaces or similar accessories. This kept the focus on her stunning copper hair and her soft glam makeup look, which she finished with a milky white manicure.
While there are still a few new haircuts emerging from the Hollywood set in time for awards season, some of the biggest supporters of my favorite short hairstyles are turning over a new leaf. Stone herself shocked the world when she arrived at the Golden Globes earlier this year with a pixie cut. Michelle Williams ditched her signature version of the same style back in April and has been seen in a steadily growing bob ever since.
Even Hailey Bieber, arguably the champion of the bob haircut trend back in 2022, has grown her hair back over the past two years. All of the women mentioned above have been having a blast with styling their longer lengths. As someone who’s also been (unintentionally) growing out my bob, I’ve been getting a ton of hair inspiration from them, and Stone just became the latest to inspire me to try out bangs, too.
The grow-out phase of a haircut can feel and look awkward, but Stone is a clear example that it doesn’t have to be. If you want to achieve a similar look to hers, keep reading for the products you’ll need to have on hand.
