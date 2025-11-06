Sometimes the approach of a new season means it's time to start fresh and let go of a few inches of hair. Well, that's at least what I'm assuming Eva Longoria had in mind during her most recent hair transformation. The Only Murders in the Building star revealed via Instagram this week that she recently got a new haircut, and considering what styles have been trending over the last year, I'm not at all shocked to see that she opted for a bob.

On Nov. 4, Longoria took to Instagram to share a short video of her hairstylist, Ken Paves, cutting a few inches off of her brown hair. "When @kenpaves comes over🤭✂️," the caption reads. Per a post on Paves's own Instagram, Longoria had already transitioned to wearing a lob, which she debuted at last month's Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, but it looks like the cut only emboldened her to go even shorter. In the video Longoria shared, Paves styled her hair in soft waves with a side part after cutting it.

2025 has been a huge year for the bob, though the haircut has never really gone out of style. Earlier this spring, actor Leslie Bibb's "cunty little bob" (that's a cheeky way to refer to the blunt bob) practically took over the internet thanks to her role on The White Lotus, and in the months following, several celebrities have boarded the bob train and revealed their own versions of the cut. Sofia Richie, for example, traded in her long waves for a French bob over the summer due to some ongoing damage from chemicals while Jenna Bush Hager got her hair trimmed live on air during an episode of The Today Show.

A bob is a great way to give your hair a refresh if you're looking to get rid of damage from heat or chemicals, or if you just think it's time to let go of some length. The best thing about bobs is that they're pretty versatile, and you can wear them in a variety of ways from the long bob to the curly bob to the French bob. If you're thinking of switching things up this winter and getting a bob, read ahead for some styling essentials you'll need.