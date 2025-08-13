Selena Gomez has perfected the art of the slicked-back bun. On August 12, the actress and entrepreneur shared a video on her Rare Beauty Instagram page, highlighting a recent event to promote the brand’s new fragrance. In the clip, Gomez makes tiramisu with her fiancé, Benny Blanco, and while it looked delicious (I will be downloading that Substack recipe soon), I was mainly focused on her chic yet very practical updo.

For the event, Gomez’s hair was first parted down the middle, then brushed up into a ponytail. The ends were twisted and tucked into a bun, and judging by how sleek the front looks, I guess a good amount of gel and some kind of flyaway cream finished the style.

A post shared by Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez (@rarebeauty) A photo posted by on

A good bun is like your favorite purse or outfit—it’s a versatile style that works for nearly any occasion. Gomez’s sleek version, in particular, is one she’s worn before, and she’s demonstrated its versatility at red carpets and events worldwide.

Other celebrities like Bella Hadid and Nicole Ari Parker have long supported the slick back bun. Still, if you struggle with anything hair-related like I do, it’s going to take more than photo inspiration to get your perfect snatched bun. It’s a style that I’ve gradually learned to perfect over the years, so if you’re ready to recreate Gomez’s look, keep reading for step-by-step tips and products that will make the process much easier.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors