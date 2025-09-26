Marie Claire’s September cover star is back to her iconic hairstyle. On Sept. 25, Teyana Taylor was photographed arriving at the Bleu de Chanel L'Exclusif party in New York City, dressed in an all-black outfit that featured a gorgeous statement necklace from the brand. Besides her chic accessories, Taylor also brought back her signature short haircut and added a few touches that elevated the look.

While she was in a gorgeous set of goddess braids for the MC cover, for this event, Taylor returned to her roots—her signature pixie haircut. True to the style, Taylor’s hair was closely cropped at the back of her neck, with more volume at the crown. She added curls throughout the whole style, and at the very front, she chose kiss curls, a technique that was prominent on the Met Gala’s blue carpet earlier this year.

Teyana Taylor attends the Bleu de Chanel L'Exclusif party at Le Jardin Sur Madison. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pixie haircuts are quickly becoming the successor to the short it-girl cut of 2025, taking over from the bob that has reigned for the past two years. Longtime lovers of the style include people like Taylor, Jourdan Dunn, and others, while newer advocates include Emma Stone, Carrie Coon, and Iris Law. In short, the pixie is gearing up to have a pretty splashy moment in the near future, so if you’ve been thinking about trying the cut, now’s your chance to get ahead of the trend.

Although it’s a shorter cut, caring for and styling a pixie remains quite a bit of work, so keep reading to find out the products you’ll need to keep your new haircut looking great.