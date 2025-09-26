Teyana Taylor Brings Back Her Signature Pixie Haircut
The 'Marie Claire' cover star was the epitome of chic at a Chanel soirée.
Marie Claire’s September cover star is back to her iconic hairstyle. On Sept. 25, Teyana Taylor was photographed arriving at the Bleu de Chanel L'Exclusif party in New York City, dressed in an all-black outfit that featured a gorgeous statement necklace from the brand. Besides her chic accessories, Taylor also brought back her signature short haircut and added a few touches that elevated the look.
While she was in a gorgeous set of goddess braids for the MC cover, for this event, Taylor returned to her roots—her signature pixie haircut. True to the style, Taylor’s hair was closely cropped at the back of her neck, with more volume at the crown. She added curls throughout the whole style, and at the very front, she chose kiss curls, a technique that was prominent on the Met Gala’s blue carpet earlier this year.
Pixie haircuts are quickly becoming the successor to the short it-girl cut of 2025, taking over from the bob that has reigned for the past two years. Longtime lovers of the style include people like Taylor, Jourdan Dunn, and others, while newer advocates include Emma Stone, Carrie Coon, and Iris Law. In short, the pixie is gearing up to have a pretty splashy moment in the near future, so if you’ve been thinking about trying the cut, now’s your chance to get ahead of the trend.
Although it’s a shorter cut, caring for and styling a pixie remains quite a bit of work, so keep reading to find out the products you’ll need to keep your new haircut looking great.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.