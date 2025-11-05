I’m convinced that Tyla has a hair wizard hidden somewhere in her house. On November 4, the singer was photographed attending the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards, this time in New York City. She wore a gorgeous seafoam green dress and matching platform heels. Her hairstyle was a variation of one she’s worn before, but shorter, more flirty, and a perfect way to showcase the versatility of protective styles once again.

Tyla’s hair combined cornrows with a sew-in, similar to the style she was seen in just last week. However, there are some key differences. The version from last week was long and tumbled down her back, while this week’s is noticeably shorter, a clear sign that the singer prefers a bob hairstyle. Additionally, the previous style featured only one side braided, but now almost the entire front of her head is covered in cornrows, with the ends of each braid blending seamlessly into her straight extensions. A slight curl and the ends of her hair add a touch of volume, and once again, the singer has elevated her protective style game.

Singer and songwriter Tyla attends the 2025 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at The Plaza Hotel on November 04, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tyla is a perfect example of why braids are one of my all-time favorite protective styles. They are incredibly versatile on their own, but they can also be easily combined with other hairstyles like sew-ins, ponytails, and more—there’s practically no limit to the styles that braids can complement. Tyla herself has sported everything from lemonade braids to goddess braids, and other stars like Keke Palmer and Simone Biles have also been seen in some variation of this protective look. In short, all the it-girls are wearing braids again, and I love to see it.

Even though braids are naturally low-maintenance, they still need some at-home care to achieve the best results. Keep reading for the products you’ll want to have on hand for guaranteed longevity out of your protective hairstyle.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors