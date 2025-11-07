Remind Me to Add Winona Ryder's Wolf Haircut to My Winter Mood Board
The shaggy look is having a moment.
After a decade on Netflix, Stranger Things is officially coming to an end with it's upcoming final season dropping on the streaming platform on Nov. 26. With a new season obviously comes a star-studded premiere event, and while the whole cast came out and stunned on the red carpet to celebrate season five this week, I couldn't stop looking at Winona Ryder's chic fringe haircut.
Ryder joined her Stranger Things co-stars at the show's season five premiere event in Los Angeles on Nov. 6, where she went all in on the monochromatic look with an all-black set featuring a button-up top and a flowy maxi skirt from Yohji Yamamoto. She wore peachy blush and lipstick to add some color to the look, but she doubled down on the edgy vibe with her hair, which was styled in a messy-but-chic shaggy hairstyle with soft waves and choppy bangs.
The shag is a hairstyle that takes inspiration from the '70s and '80s, and it's slowly made a comeback over the last several years. It's also one of many haircuts that experts predict will trend this winter, since it's a go-to for people with fuller, more voluminous hair as well as those with naturally curly textures. "It’s a great move for [curlies] because it ensures shape while retaining whatever length they prefer, and can be worn with or without an evident fringe," hairstylist Dusty Schlabach told MC in a previous story.
If you're thinking of getting rid of a few inches this winter and getting a wolf haircut, read ahead for some styling tips.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.