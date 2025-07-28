Freaky Friday isn't the only teen classic that seems to be top of mind for Lindsay Lohan lately. She's currently in the middle of a press run to promote Freakier Friday—the long-awaited sequel to the 2003 movie she starred in alongside Jamie Lee Curtis—and, upon seeing her latest TV appearance look, it looks like she took a bit of inspiration from Cher Horowitz from Clueless.

We all remember the iconic yellow plaid skirt suit that Cher (portrayed by Alicia Silverstone) wears in the film's opening scene, and the all-yellow, preppy look that Lohan wore while in New York City this week was likely a nod to that and the film's 30th anniversary. The 39-year-old was spotted ahead of an appearance on Good Morning America on July 28 wearing a tweed, plaid skirt suit with a matching yellow headband that's so millennial coded. She wore natural-looking glam while her blonde hair was styled in a long, straight style with no part and softly curled at the ends.

Lindsay Lohan ahead of an appearance on "Good Morning America" on July 28. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Headbands have made a subtle comeback over the last year, with celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid sporting chic, oversized headbands earlier this year. It's a cute trend to take part in during the summer months especially since it's an easy way to keep hair out of your face in the heat, not to mention that they can be easily dressed up or down. If you're hoping to jump on the retro hair wave and get back into '90s-style hair accessories and headbands this summer and fall, read ahead for some products I've been eyeing.