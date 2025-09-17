I am nothing if not a sucker for a good sale. Give me 40 percent off and I will Girl Math the hell out of a purchase and convince myself it’s "free." So you can imagine that the Nordstrom Fall 2025 Sale, which is running from today, September 17, through Tuesday, September 23, is blanket permission to go on a shopping spree. And with temperatures rapidly dropping and New York Fashion Week coming to a close, I’m very much so in a fall state of mind—and am on a hunt to revamp my makeup bag for the season.

Good news: stocking up on the makeup gift sets and beauty deals that are part of the official sale saves me hundreds (!!) of dollars, and I’m able to get in on all the seasonal trends like berry lips, red nails, and mermaid eyeshadow without my wallet crying out for help. To get the scoop on what I’m shopping, read ahead.

For the Love of Lips

I’m usually a nude-pink lip girlie, so I’m taking this opportunity to re-stock on some tried and true formulas—and be a little more adventurous than I’m used to, and take some deeper fall lipstick hues for a spin. Buying bundles lets me walk away with five different products for the price of just two. Free, right?

Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil Infused Lip Gloss Duo ($66 Value) $24 at Nordstrom My lips are chapped pretty much 24/7 during the fall and winter, so I exclusively use hyper-nourishing formulas like these guys from Bobbi Brown. They’re formulated with a handful of botanical oils that make sure my lips stay soft—and have a pretty intense pigment given the glossy formulation. PURSONIC Nourishing Lip Oil Set - 3 -Flavors of Moisturizing Shine ($23.99 Value) $19.99 at Nordstrom Glossy berry-colored lips are huge right now, and while I’m not sure I’m ready to swipe a deep purple across my lips, this just-pinched trio makes me feel like I’m in on the action without venturing too far out of my comfort zone.

New Nails

Fall 2025 nail trends have range. Square nail shapes are having a moment, polka dots are on every celeb’s fingertips, and red, chocolate brown, and deep greens are the hottest polish colors. I suppose it’s officially time to retire my go-to white-pink shade and try out something a bit more seasonal.

PAT McGRATH LABS X Candy Crush Nail Polish ($32 Value) $19.20 at Nordstrom A Pat McGrath nail polish? Count me in. This rich red has the most flattering undertone and applies opaque in just one swipe. I’m not usually a DIY manicure person, but this chunky brush is super easy to use. Tip Beauty Nail Sticker Kit ($14 Value) $12 at Nordstrom My artistic ability is below ground, but stickers like this make nail art dummy-proof. Trust me. I’m loving a few of these little hearts on every nail for a slightly different take on the polka dot trend.

All About the Eyes

I’m loving the party girl, slept-in-makeup renaissance. The key, in my opinion, is to go get messy with an eyeshadow pencil (they’re so easy to use—I’ll genuinely apply mine in the back of a moving taxi) and get as close to my lash line as humanly possible with mascara.

MAC Cosmetics After Hours Eye Set ($57 Value) $19 at Nordstrom I exclusively use travel-size mascaras (they expire after three months, regardless), and this MAC option is one of my faves for volume and length. But wait! It gets better! This cute little bundle also comes with the perfect nude shadow stick. Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eyeshadow Trio ($99 Value) $49.50 at Nordstrom I’ve been on a Laura Mercier kick recently—they’re shadow sticks are truly the best in the game. I’m obsessing over the Gilded Glow Trio (I live for a good sparkle), but the Luminous Luxe bundle offers three great, more matte options.

Can’t Forget Complexion

With the colder temps coming in and the brutally drying NYC radiators turning on, my skin is screaming for all the moisture and hydration. My skincare routine has received a total overhaul—but so has my concealer and foundation. It’s lightweight formulas with skincare-forward ingredients here on out.

Armano Beauty Power Fabric+ Multi-Retouch Concealer ($40 Value) $20 at Nordstrom I gagged when I saw that this baby was on sale. It’s high coverage and a matte finish, but with the most hydrating and moisturizing composition. It never looks cakey, flat, or patchy on my skin. I’ll use it as concealer and scoop up a darker shade to use as my contour. PURSONIC 3-Pack Beauty Makeup Sponges Multi-Shape Blenders for Flawless Application ($31.99 Value) $19.99 at Nordstrom Never can I ever have too many makeup sponges—and this price is the perfect excuse to stock up. I like to wet mine with warm water and then pounce-pounce-pounce; it helps my complexion products sink into my skin and gives me a more natural finish than when I use a brush.

Blush, Baby

Blush will never not be a trend—but it’s definitely getting some extra love this season. I’ve recently been on a hot pink and red blush kick. Even though they look intimidating in the jar, they actually give me that soft, just-pinched look. Just don’t go too heavy on the application.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NARS Afterglow Liquid Blush Duo ($64 Value) $29.48 at Nordstrom NARS Orgasm will always be a classic shade (I like to have backup), but I’ve actually been gravitating toward Dusty Rose this fall. It’s a bit deeper than I’m used to, so I save it for a night out or weekend dinners, but it never fails to bring in the compliments. rom&nd Better Than Cheek ($16.90 Value) $11.83 at Nordstrom K-Beauty skincare got all the hype for a while, but now I’m seeing so many makeup and hair formulations hit the market. One of my faves just so happens to be a part of the sale. It gives a soft, powdery, and airbrushed finish with just the right amount of pigment in every swipe.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.