I am nothing if not a sucker for a good sale. Give me 40 percent off and I will Girl Math the hell out of a purchase and convince myself it’s "free." So you can imagine that the Nordstrom Fall 2025 Sale, which is running from today, September 17, through Tuesday, September 23, is blanket permission to go on a shopping spree. And with temperatures rapidly dropping and New York Fashion Week coming to a close, I’m very much so in a fall state of mind—and am on a hunt to revamp my makeup bag for the season.

Good news: stocking up on the makeup gift sets and beauty deals that are part of the official sale saves me hundreds (!!) of dollars, and I’m able to get in on all the seasonal trends like berry lips, red nails, and mermaid eyeshadow without my wallet crying out for help. To get the scoop on what I’m shopping, read ahead.

For the Love of Lips

I’m usually a nude-pink lip girlie, so I’m taking this opportunity to re-stock on some tried and true formulas—and be a little more adventurous than I’m used to, and take some deeper fall lipstick hues for a spin. Buying bundles lets me walk away with five different products for the price of just two. Free, right?

New Nails

Fall 2025 nail trends have range. Square nail shapes are having a moment, polka dots are on every celeb’s fingertips, and red, chocolate brown, and deep greens are the hottest polish colors. I suppose it’s officially time to retire my go-to white-pink shade and try out something a bit more seasonal.

All About the Eyes

I’m loving the party girl, slept-in-makeup renaissance. The key, in my opinion, is to go get messy with an eyeshadow pencil (they’re so easy to use—I’ll genuinely apply mine in the back of a moving taxi) and get as close to my lash line as humanly possible with mascara.

Can’t Forget Complexion

With the colder temps coming in and the brutally drying NYC radiators turning on, my skin is screaming for all the moisture and hydration. My skincare routine has received a total overhaul—but so has my concealer and foundation. It’s lightweight formulas with skincare-forward ingredients here on out.

Blush, Baby

Blush will never not be a trend—but it’s definitely getting some extra love this season. I’ve recently been on a hot pink and red blush kick. Even though they look intimidating in the jar, they actually give me that soft, just-pinched look. Just don’t go too heavy on the application.

