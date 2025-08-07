The $50 Treatment That Made Meghann Fahy's 12-Hour Blonde Transformation Possible
Her colorist can't live without it.
Meghann Fahy has a new look that's definitely fit for a rom-com character. She's currently in the midst of filming You Deserve Each Other, a new romantic comedy (based on a book by the same name) that she's set to star in alongside Penn Badgely, and she underwent a significant beauty transformation to kick off filming. The Bold Type alum recently went from brunette to blonde for her new role, and upon learning about how long the process took, I realized that the only thing I admire more than her acting chops is her patience.
Fahy's colorist, Matt Rez, shared a video documenting the bleaching and lightening process via Instagram on Aug. 6. The appointment lasted a total of 12 hours from start to finish, since, per the caption, it included "full color removal and saturating her hair roots to tips with the bonder, mixing it with her all-over colors and glosses to recreate her natural base color, low lighting, highlighting, #teasylights, #airtouch tip out—you name it…," Rez wrote.
Rez also shared the product he "could not" have gotten the job done without: the Epres Bond Repair Treatment. "It helped keep the integrity of her hair," he said, noting that he's especially grateful for having it on hand in his lineup of everyday products.
Shortly after going blonde, Fahy was spotted on set for the film wearing a bridal hairstyle (the movie is about a couple engaged to be married) featuring loose curls, a side part, and a gold hair accessory.
Every now and again, another celebrity plays with blonde hair, and Fahy is just one of the latest. Bella Hadid debuted a honey blonde look at Cannes Film Festival earlier this summer, for example, while Ciara wore a platinum blonde wig with dark roots to the ESPYs last month. If you're thinking of following in their foot steps and also diving into your blonde era, read ahead for some must-have products for blonde hair.
This colorist-approved bond repair treatment is easy to use: it comes in a spray bottle so you can apply it to your hair once or twice a week without the mess. After spritzing your hair with it, you can leave it on for just ten minutes or wear it as a mask while you sleep.
Purple shampoos are necessary for keeping newly bleached locks from becoming brassy and discolored. This one is a sulfate-free drugstore favorite that neutralizes brassiness without being too harsh.
This light leave-in can repair damaged color-treated hair while also reducing breakage and split ends. Just apply a few pumps while your hair is damp or dry.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.