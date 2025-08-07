The $50 Treatment That Made Meghann Fahy's 12-Hour Blonde Transformation Possible

Meghann Fahy has a new look that's definitely fit for a rom-com character. She's currently in the midst of filming You Deserve Each Other, a new romantic comedy (based on a book by the same name) that she's set to star in alongside Penn Badgely, and she underwent a significant beauty transformation to kick off filming. The Bold Type alum recently went from brunette to blonde for her new role, and upon learning about how long the process took, I realized that the only thing I admire more than her acting chops is her patience.

Fahy's colorist, Matt Rez, shared a video documenting the bleaching and lightening process via Instagram on Aug. 6. The appointment lasted a total of 12 hours from start to finish, since, per the caption, it included "full color removal and saturating her hair roots to tips with the bonder, mixing it with her all-over colors and glosses to recreate her natural base color, low lighting, highlighting, #teasylights, #airtouch tip out—you name it…," Rez wrote.

Rez also shared the product he "could not" have gotten the job done without: the Epres Bond Repair Treatment. "It helped keep the integrity of her hair," he said, noting that he's especially grateful for having it on hand in his lineup of everyday products.

Shortly after going blonde, Fahy was spotted on set for the film wearing a bridal hairstyle (the movie is about a couple engaged to be married) featuring loose curls, a side part, and a gold hair accessory.

Every now and again, another celebrity plays with blonde hair, and Fahy is just one of the latest. Bella Hadid debuted a honey blonde look at Cannes Film Festival earlier this summer, for example, while Ciara wore a platinum blonde wig with dark roots to the ESPYs last month. If you're thinking of following in their foot steps and also diving into your blonde era, read ahead for some must-have products for blonde hair.