I've seen a lot of insane nail designs in my day, including but not limited to manicures featuring chrome overlays, 3D charms, and literal pieces of art, but nothing will ever top the candle nails that Christina Aguilera showed off during a concert visual.

On Oct. 1, Aguilera shared a TikTok video that features a behind-the-scenes look at some visuals that were included in one of her past shows. "What you see [versus] what you don't," she captioned it. Certain parts of the video show the singer wearing nails that appear to be on fire. It may look like it's the work of good editing (because a manicure with literal flames coming out of it sounds like a logistical nightmare) until the behind-the-scenes footage shows the singer on set filming the visuals while a member of her crew actually lights her nails on fire. For a brief moment, she struggles to blow the flames out, but when she does, you can see that she's wearing nude nails with tiny wicks attached to the tips, so we can all breathe a sigh of relief knowing that no acrylic or gel was harmed in the making of the video.

@xtina no genies were harmed in the making of this video … happy spooky szn 💀 ♬ original sound - Christina Aguilera

After Aguilera shared the video on TikTok, celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt shared the video to Instagram, revealing that she helped pull the nail look together. "One of the most creative nails I’ve done and burned a finger little," the caption reads. Ganzorigt is the go-to nail artist for celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Sabrina Carpenter, and Sydney Sweeney, and while her nail looks always stun, this is probably one of the most out-of-the-box designs I've seen.

Now obviously, I wouldn't recommend lighting your nails on fire at home, but if you want a nude look similar to the one Christina Aguilera was wearing in her concert visual, read ahead to shop some options.