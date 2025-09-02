Sabrina Carpenter's Paw Print Nails Are the Perfect Nod to Her New Era

Sabrina Carpenter has had an exciting week, so it's only right for her newest manicure to be equally as thrilling. Her most recent set is a combination of three of summer's biggest nail trends, but it also features a subtle design that's a reminder of the "new era" she's in.

Carpenter is currently on a press tour promoting her seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend, which released on Aug. 29, and she's clearly been using some themes from the album to inspire some of her looks lately. Her nail tech, Zola Ganzorigt, shared a few photos of her manicure to Instagram over the weekend, and in one pic, the singer is seen wearing a funky French manicure customized with butter yellow tips and brown polka dots, three nail design elements that have all been having a major moment this year. Her thumb nail also featured a small, brown paw print painted near the cuticle, likely a nod to the name of her album.

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola) A photo posted by on

Polka dot manicures have been trending all summer, and this is Carpenter's third time wearing the design. In the "Manchild" music video, which debuted back in June, she wore a dainty manicure with a nude base and mini white polka dots on top before following that up with a second polka dot manicure with white polka dots and rhinestones. Other stars like Dua Lipa and Kylie Jenner have also been seen wearing the trend pretty often: Lipa wore a polka dot French manicure with black tips while vacationing in Europe over the summer, while Jenner wore a similar design featuring traditional white tips and rhinestones.

The good news is that polka dots are insanely easy to do on your own at home. Read ahead for everything you'll need to get Carpenter's manicure look.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors