After a summer filled with fun and flirty nail colors like pink, red, and even white, you'd think that fall is the perfect time for neutral colors to step into the spotlight. But Sydney Sweeney is proving that chrome nails are definitely on the verge of a takeover this season.

The Euphoria star officially turned 28 earlier this month and celebrated by throwing a star-studded, cosmic-themed birthday party. For the event, Sweeney wore a sparkly silver minidress with an asymmetrical hem and a plunging neckline. She wore silver shoes featuring star designs that matched her dress, cool-toned eye makeup, and obviously a silver manicure, because nothing goes better with a cosmic birthday party theme than chrome nails.

Per an Instagram carousel Sweeney shared this week, her nails appear to be filed into a round or oval shape with a silver and chrome overlay. The manicure is the work of celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, who reshared a photo of Sweeney to her Instagram Story on Sept. 29.

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

The chrome nail trend has been popping off for a while now, likely because the look is beautifully timeless and gives you the opportunity to play with nail designs without getting too crazy or out of the box. "It’s a great way to elevate your nail look, and gives the nail dimension," Ganzorigt previously told MC. "It can be applied to any nail color and completely transforms the way the shade appears."

Chrome nails usually have a reflective and mirror-like finish and are created by rubbing a chrome powder onto the nail after a top coat. Plenty of people wear the chrome trend in silver, but there are tons of other color options to choose from should you want to get in on the style. Read ahead to check out a few options that are similar to Sydney Sweeney's cosmic birthday manicure.

