Demi Lovato's Bejeweled Holiday Manicure Is Even More Festive Than Her Last One
Now's the perfect time to pull out the rhinestones.
With Christmas and New Year's Eve right around the corner, everyone has been pulling out their best and most festive holiday nail designs. Demi Lovato, in particular, has spent the last few weeks going all out and pulling two sparkly looks out of her back pocket, including her most recent bejeweled manicure.
Earlier this week, Lovato's longtime manicurist, Natalie Minerva, shared a close-up photo of the singer's new nails on Instagram. In the picture, Lovato is wearing short, almond-shaped nails with a nude base from OPI. She then applied various jewels in different sizes, colors, and shapes on top, noting that the inspiration for the manicure was colorful Christmas lights.
Lovato certainly isn't the only celebrity that's been getting into the spirit early by wearing luxe holiday manicures. At the start of the month, Khloé Kardashian took a break from her signature thick French manicure and spent some time wearing glittery red nails, and Jennifer Lopez was seen wearing a tan French manicure with a silver glitter design shortly after. Selena Gomez also recently stepped out with a maximalist, bejeweled nail look, proving that holiday nails designs don't have to be cheesy or boring.
To copy Demi Lovato's bejeweled nails at home, read ahead to shop everything you'll need.
These bejeweled press-on nails look nearly identical to Lovato's holiday manicure, and they're incredibly easy to DIY.
If you want to try your luck and DIY the whole look on your own from scratch, start with the exact nude shade that Minerva used as a base color.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.