With Christmas and New Year's Eve right around the corner, everyone has been pulling out their best and most festive holiday nail designs. Demi Lovato, in particular, has spent the last few weeks going all out and pulling two sparkly looks out of her back pocket, including her most recent bejeweled manicure.

Earlier this week, Lovato's longtime manicurist, Natalie Minerva, shared a close-up photo of the singer's new nails on Instagram. In the picture, Lovato is wearing short, almond-shaped nails with a nude base from OPI. She then applied various jewels in different sizes, colors, and shapes on top, noting that the inspiration for the manicure was colorful Christmas lights.

Lovato certainly isn't the only celebrity that's been getting into the spirit early by wearing luxe holiday manicures. At the start of the month, Khloé Kardashian took a break from her signature thick French manicure and spent some time wearing glittery red nails, and Jennifer Lopez was seen wearing a tan French manicure with a silver glitter design shortly after. Selena Gomez also recently stepped out with a maximalist, bejeweled nail look, proving that holiday nails designs don't have to be cheesy or boring.

To copy Demi Lovato's bejeweled nails at home, read ahead to shop everything you'll need.