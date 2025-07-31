The cast and crew of Wednesday hit the red carpet in London this week for the show's season 2 premiere (the new batch of episodes drops on Netflix on Aug. 6), and for obvious reasons, the theme of the night appeared to be gothic glam. Alongside Jenna Ortega, who stunned with bleached brows and long, waist-length, dark hair that was pulled into a loose, low ponytail, was Catherine Zeta-Jones, who stepped out for the night wearing hair and makeup that only reminded me of why she was literally born to play Morticia Addams.

The 55-year-old stars opposite Ortega, taking on the iconic role of Wednesday's mother in the comedy series. For the July 30 premiere event, she completely embodied the dark aesthetic of her character by wearing a deep smokey eye and a vampy, plum lip color. Morticia's hair is famously styled in a jet black, bone straight, waist-length style with a middle part, but since Zeta-Jones was already wearing a dramatic halter dress with a high neck, she opted to throw her hair into a slick high bun. The spider earrings she wore pulled it all together and gave her look an even witchier vibe.

Catherine Zeta Jones at the 'Wednesday' premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

High buns have been pretty popular on red carpets lately. Rihanna attended the Smurfs premiere in July wearing a messy high bun that gave peak mom energy, while Selena Gomez wore a sleek ballerina bun to the Disney Upfronts in May. Sleek or messy, the bun is a hairstyle that can never get old, and it goes with anything since you can pretty much dress it up or down. It's also insanely easy to perfect at home—especially when you have the right products.

Read ahead to see how you can get the look.

Briogeo Style + Treat™ Hair Styling Sleek Stick $23 at Sephora From ponytails to slick backs, this mess-free stick will ensure that your desired style is super locked in. It's strong enough to hold the hair in place without being too harsh on the edges or flaking up when it dries. Pattern Beauty 3-In-1 Edge Tool $12 at Nordstrom The key to a slick style is making sure no hair is left behind—even the baby hairs. This tiny tools has two sides—a comb and a brush—that can both be used to gather smaller hairs into place. Not Your Mother's All Eyes on Me 3-In-1 Hair Styling Cream $10 at Ulta Beauty For a smoother look, apply this before blow drying. It's a soft, non-sticky cream that's design to keep flyaways in place and make your styles look more polished overall. Color Wow Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray $28 at Ulta Beauty For all-day hold that won't flake or leave residue on your scalp or strands, this non-sticky formula is worth the investment. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna The Gelly Type Strong Hold Gel $28 at Sephora If your hair is curlier or thicker, this gel provides an extra-strong, non-crunchy hold.