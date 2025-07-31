Catherine Zeta-Jones's Glam at the 'Wednesday' Premiere Was Extra Witchy
My gothic queen.
The cast and crew of Wednesday hit the red carpet in London this week for the show's season 2 premiere (the new batch of episodes drops on Netflix on Aug. 6), and for obvious reasons, the theme of the night appeared to be gothic glam. Alongside Jenna Ortega, who stunned with bleached brows and long, waist-length, dark hair that was pulled into a loose, low ponytail, was Catherine Zeta-Jones, who stepped out for the night wearing hair and makeup that only reminded me of why she was literally born to play Morticia Addams.
The 55-year-old stars opposite Ortega, taking on the iconic role of Wednesday's mother in the comedy series. For the July 30 premiere event, she completely embodied the dark aesthetic of her character by wearing a deep smokey eye and a vampy, plum lip color. Morticia's hair is famously styled in a jet black, bone straight, waist-length style with a middle part, but since Zeta-Jones was already wearing a dramatic halter dress with a high neck, she opted to throw her hair into a slick high bun. The spider earrings she wore pulled it all together and gave her look an even witchier vibe.
High buns have been pretty popular on red carpets lately. Rihanna attended the Smurfs premiere in July wearing a messy high bun that gave peak mom energy, while Selena Gomez wore a sleek ballerina bun to the Disney Upfronts in May. Sleek or messy, the bun is a hairstyle that can never get old, and it goes with anything since you can pretty much dress it up or down. It's also insanely easy to perfect at home—especially when you have the right products.
Read ahead to see how you can get the look.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.