The 10 Best Nail Looks of the Week Are All About Feminine Lace and 'Bridgerton' Details
Presenting, my February manicure inspiration.
Call me biased (it is my birthday month after all) but February always brings in some fresh energy for me, which is much needed. And when doing my regularly scheduled scroll, I couldn’t help but feel a little lighter and more hopeful thanks to the amazing winter nail art that graced my screen.
This week, the best nail looks are all about being bright, bold, and playful. As we gear up for Valentine’s Day and a much needed three-day weekend, some V-Day-inspired manis are sure to soften even love’s harshest critics. For more bold looks, I cannot stop thinking about Zara Larsson’s sunny jeweled mani or this intricate Bridgerton-inspired design that has me wanting to live out my favorite period piece; give everyone involved all the awards immediately. And one of my favorite celebrity nail artists has taken my love for all things lace to a whole other level for a subtly sexy number that I can’t wait to try for my own manicure looks.
Below are the 10 best nail looks of the week. Be sure to bookmark this for your next mani appointment.
Midnight Sun
A photo posted by on
Taking inspo from her latest album “Midnight Sun,” Zara Larsson stunned the Grammys red carpet in a sequined golden two-piece designed by Kevin Germanier and the perfect mani to match. Created by nail artist Juan Alvear, these sunny nails with jewel decals that shined bright and fab.
Rococo Romance
A photo posted by on
Though technically set during the Regency era, Bridgerton’s vibe has always given the ethereal and whimsy romance of Rococo style. Nail artist Jasmin Hirsemann mixes intricate designs full of cherubs and angels with pastel shades for a super dreamy mani. It’s perfect for getting us in the mood as we get ready to binge season 4 part two of Netflix’s hit show.
Lace Pantyhose
A photo posted by on
Give me anything lace, but these nails especially will become my entire personality this month. Celebrity nail artist and Chanel ambassador Betina Goldstein takes lace ribbon and cuts and shapes it to fill an almond-shaped nail for a subtly sexy mani.
Beating Heart
A photo posted by on
Because I’m an Aquarius and have issues with being outwardly sentimental, I’m a hopeless romantic who will wait until I’m alone to cry at any declaration of love. This pretty heart mani from celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen does make me feel all the mushy feels (in secret, of course).
Sweater Weather
A photo posted by on
One of the very few upsides of currently living in frigid weather is getting to play with different cozy sweaters for my daily uniform. Created by nail artist Cate Bryan, this lovely mix of white and blue is the alpine sweater design I need in my wardrobe ASAP. Please send link recs my way.
Kyoto Florals
A photo posted by on
I daydream about going to Japan—Kyoto especially—at least once a day. So until I can manifest that trip, I can enjoy this Japanese-inspired mani in the meantime. Created by Vanity Projects’ nail artist Manami Takagi, these nails have intricate floral designs that really pop against a bare nail.
Cherry Blossom
A photo posted by on
Speaking of dream trips to Japan, seeing the cherry blossoms is high on my travel bucket list. These cherry blossom designs by celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein really pop against a dark nail base and make for a chic nail look that will hold me down until I make my way to see the blooms IRL.
An Ode to Catherine O’Hara
A photo posted by on
A tribute to the late, great Catherine O’Hara, nail artist Ivana created an eclectic mix of black and white designs for a lovely mani. Using the color combo that O’Hara has long loved, these intricate designs are bold and cool, just like the beloved actress.
Chevron Blues
A photo posted by on
A chevron design is just one of those bold classic designs that can go with anything. Nail artist Lili Croès uses one of my favorite color combos—blue and chocolate brown—for a look that I need to copy ASAP.
Soft Pink Glaze
A photo posted by on
If there’s a Hailey Bieber nail that is glazed, it will make a best nail look list—and for good reason. Celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt uses a dreamy pink metallic glaze for Bieber’s latest look and it’s just so pretty.
