Abercrombie & Fitch’s Sale Is a Treasure Trove of Under-$150 Minimalist Staples

Any '90s fashion lover will find plenty of new favorites.

a guest attends paris spring summer 2025 fashion week in a grey blazer black handbag and white button down shirt
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
If I told you I've been shopping from the same brand—Abercrombie & Fitch—for a decade straight, you might not believe me, and I wouldn't blame you. Fashion trends from the 2000s haven't all held up over the years. While I may have shopped for low-rise jeans and polo tees from the brand in the past, I go there for the best '90s-inspired, minimalistic basics in 2025. Luckily, all of my favorite pieces are majorly discounted during Abercrombie & Fitch's winter sale, which is happening now.

The sale is full of '90s-coded pieces like baggy jeans and cropped cardigans, alongside plenty of other anti-trend finds that will last in your winter wardrobe for years. I'm talking about the warmest jackets and coats to top your going-out outfits, cold-weather office staples like the viral Sloane trousers, and the jeans that I wear constantly. It's running until January 22, so don't let the discounts pass you by.

Ahead, I rounded up the best '90s-esque, minimalist finds from the sale to save you time and energy—and to inspire your 2025 wardrobe. Not only can you wear these pieces on repeat, but they all ring in at under $150, with a majority coming it at under $100. How's that for affordable (chic!) shopping?

Abercrombie A&F Sloane Tailored Wide Leg Pants (Were $90)

Abercrombie & Fitch A&F Sloane Tailored Wide Leg Pants (Were $90)

Speaking from experience, these are the perfect wide-leg trousers, which is why they went viral on TikTok when they first launched. Pleats and belt loops give them a professional look, while they have a just slouchy-enough fit in the leg.

Abercrombie & Fitch Easy Funnel Neck Sweater (Was $70)

Abercrombie & Fitch Easy Funnel Neck Sweater (Was $70)

You can never have too many simple sweaters, especially when they are as warm and cozy as this one. The higher neckline gives it a more chic look than your average knit.

Abercrombie Wool-Blend Tailored Topcoat (Was $220)

Abercrombie & Fitch Wool-Blend Tailored Topcoat (Was $220)

This tailored maxi coat instantly elevates any winter outfit, whether you're wearing a loungewear set or a sweater dress. It's a classic piece that instantly says you mean business.

Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jeans (Were $90)

Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jeans (Were $90)

These jeans are the bread and butter of Abercrombie & Fitch's denim range. With an ultra-high rise, a classic straight leg, and a touch of stretch for comfort, they're basically perfect. I love them so much that I have at least three different colorways.

Abercrombie & Fitch The A&F Ava Long-Sleeve Sweater Top (Was $50)

Abercrombie & Fitch The A&F Ava Long-Sleeve Sweater Top (Was $50)

Here's yet another example of Abercrombie & Fitch doing basics exceedingly well. With its thick, ribbed knit and cool neckline, this top has a luxe feel that makes it perfect for date night.

Abercrombie Vegan Leather Blazer (Was $120)

Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather Blazer (Was $120)

Sure, a motorcycle jacket will forever remain a classic, but this leather blazer is a more polished choice for the office, date night, or anywhere else you want to look put-together.

Abercrombie Cashmere Crew Tee (Was $110)

Abercrombie & Fitch Cashmere Crew Tee (Was $110)

Why wear a basic T-shirt when you can wear a cashmere one? Made from soft, 100 percent cashmere, this is a basic you'll turn to time and time again. It's also available in some of winter 2025's trendiest colors, including this pretty blush pink.

Abercrombie The A&F Paloma Midi Dress (Was $99)

Abercrombie & Fitch The A&F Paloma Midi Dress (Was $99)

A classic little black dress like this will go the distance in your wardrobe.

Abercrombie Ribbed Button-Through Top (Was $35)

Abercrombie & Fitch Ribbed Button-Through Top (Was $35)

This may seem like a basic T-shirt, but I'm obsessed with how it looks in person. You can have fun with the buttons for different styling options, so it's not as plain as your average white tee.

Abercrombie The A&F Madeline Cable Crew Sweater (Was $70)

Abercrombie & Fitch The A&F Madeline Cable Crew Sweater (Was $70)

You can't go wrong with a classic cable-knit sweater. With over 1,000 five-star reviews, shoppers are obsessed with this find's softness, quality, and slightly boxy fit.

Abercrombie & Fitch LuxeLoft Barrel Sleeve Cardigan (Was $80)

Abercrombie & Fitch LuxeLoft Barrel Sleeve Cardigan (Was $80)

This isn't your average cardigan—instead, it's made from Abercrombie & Fitch's LuxeLoft knit, which includes a structured yet stretchy feel for a more elevated look. I'm obsessed with the cutaway hem detail, too.

Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise Slouchy Jeans (Were $90)

Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise Slouchy Jeans (Were $90)

These jeans are my latest favorite from the brand. I've been wearing them every week since I got them a few months ago. They're just what I was looking for in baggy jeans, as they aren't too loose yet still have shape. I think they get better with every wear.

Abercrombie Long-Sleeve Off-The-Shoulder Draped Top (Was $50)

Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve Off-The-Shoulder Draped Top (Was $50)

Abercrombie & Fitch is one of my go-to's for going-out tops—they always feel mature yet a bit alluring for nighttime—case in point: this one-shoulder top. The draping feels very fresh for 2025, and every color is gorgeous.

Abercrombie Crew Cardigan (Was $70)

Abercrombie & Fitch Crew Cardigan (Was $70)

Take a peek at the buttons on this darling cardigan, and you'll notice the sweetest detail: tiny gold knots! Pick from eight shades, like a rich red and a cable-knit version.

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Wide Leg Jeans (Were $90)

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Wide Leg Jeans (Were $90)

These black jeans are (you guessed it) another one of my all-time favorites from the brand. I can style them up for a day at the office in a pinch, or they look just as good with trendy sneakers for a casual outing, and they're so comfortable.

Abercrombie Vegan Suede Button-Through Jacket (Was $120)

Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Suede Button-Through Jacket (Was $120)

The suede trend may still be going strong, but I'd argue this is a jacket you can wear every fall and winter. According to reviews, the suede is soft and of excellent quality, so no one will know it's vegan.

Abercrombie & Fitch Easy Mockneck Mini Sweater Dress (Was $90)

Abercrombie & Fitch Easy Mockneck Mini Sweater Dress (Was $90)

There's a reason "easy" is in the name of this dress. You can simply throw it on with your favorite trendy boots and tights, and you're good to head out the door.

Abercrombie Oversized Poplin Shirt (Was $60)

Abercrombie & Fitch Oversized Poplin Shirt (Was $60)

Everyone needs a trusted button-down shirt in their closets—mine is this Abercrombie & Fitch find. It's lightweight, perfectly oversized without being too big, and looks way more expensive than it is.

Abercrombie The A&F Mara Crew Sweater Vest (Was $60)

Abercrombie & Fitch The A&F Mara Crew Sweater Vest (Was $60)

Sweater vests are a fashion girl's ultimate layering hack, so get this one while it's on sale. The black and white colorway screams "rich," especially with the shiny gold buttons.

Abercrombie Menswear Pull-On Pants (Were $80)

Abercrombie & Fitch Menswear Pull-On Pants (Were $80)

When putting on real pants is too much effort, Abercrombie & Fitch created a solution. These elasticated pants have the look and feel of your usual trousers but with the ease and comfort of linen pants.

Abercrombie Wool-Blend Short Coat (Was $160)

Abercrombie & Fitch Wool-Blend Short Coat (Was $160)

This cropped wool jacket looks like something you would find in a vintage store, so naturally, I'm obsessed with it. The burgundy shade is a quintessential winter color, too, so I know it's a piece I'll turn to every year when cold weather rolls in.

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise 90s Relaxed Jeans (Were $90)

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise 90s Relaxed Jeans (Were $90)

Dark indigo-hued jeans like these are the way to go if you want to look put-together. Whether you wear a blazer or a graphic tee on top, these jeans will give your outfit a polished feel.

Abercrombie & Fitch Off-The-Shoulder Boucle Maxi Sweater Dress (Was $110)

Abercrombie & Fitch Off-The-Shoulder Boucle Maxi Sweater Dress (Was $110)

This dress proves you can be sexy and cozy at the same time. It's the ultimate winter dress for any occasion—pair it with of-the-moment kitten heels for a dinner date or knee-high boots and a blazer for work.

Abercrombie Collarless Suiting Blazer (Was $120)

Abercrombie & Fitch Collarless Suiting Blazer (Was $120)

If you thought blazers were boring, think again. This find has a cool hourglass shape and a cutaway hem that redefines the wardrobe staple. It even comes in yellow and pale pink for a spring-forward take.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

