If I told you I've been shopping from the same brand—Abercrombie & Fitch—for a decade straight, you might not believe me, and I wouldn't blame you. Fashion trends from the 2000s haven't all held up over the years. While I may have shopped for low-rise jeans and polo tees from the brand in the past, I go there for the best '90s-inspired, minimalistic basics in 2025. Luckily, all of my favorite pieces are majorly discounted during Abercrombie & Fitch's winter sale, which is happening now.

The sale is full of '90s-coded pieces like baggy jeans and cropped cardigans, alongside plenty of other anti-trend finds that will last in your winter wardrobe for years. I'm talking about the warmest jackets and coats to top your going-out outfits, cold-weather office staples like the viral Sloane trousers, and the jeans that I wear constantly. It's running until January 22, so don't let the discounts pass you by.

Ahead, I rounded up the best '90s-esque, minimalist finds from the sale to save you time and energy—and to inspire your 2025 wardrobe. Not only can you wear these pieces on repeat, but they all ring in at under $150, with a majority coming it at under $100. How's that for affordable (chic!) shopping?

Abercrombie & Fitch A&F Sloane Tailored Wide Leg Pants (Were $90) $72 at Abercrombie & Fitch Speaking from experience, these are the perfect wide-leg trousers, which is why they went viral on TikTok when they first launched. Pleats and belt loops give them a professional look, while they have a just slouchy-enough fit in the leg.

Abercrombie & Fitch Easy Funnel Neck Sweater (Was $70) $42 at Abercrombie & Fitch You can never have too many simple sweaters, especially when they are as warm and cozy as this one. The higher neckline gives it a more chic look than your average knit.

Abercrombie & Fitch Wool-Blend Tailored Topcoat (Was $220) $110 at Abercrombie & Fitch This tailored maxi coat instantly elevates any winter outfit, whether you're wearing a loungewear set or a sweater dress. It's a classic piece that instantly says you mean business.

Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jeans (Were $90) $72 at Abercrombie & Fitch These jeans are the bread and butter of Abercrombie & Fitch's denim range. With an ultra-high rise, a classic straight leg, and a touch of stretch for comfort, they're basically perfect. I love them so much that I have at least three different colorways.

Abercrombie & Fitch The A&F Ava Long-Sleeve Sweater Top (Was $50) $35 at Abercrombie & Fitch Here's yet another example of Abercrombie & Fitch doing basics exceedingly well. With its thick, ribbed knit and cool neckline, this top has a luxe feel that makes it perfect for date night.

Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather Blazer (Was $120) $60 at Abercrombie & Fitch Sure, a motorcycle jacket will forever remain a classic, but this leather blazer is a more polished choice for the office, date night, or anywhere else you want to look put-together.

Abercrombie & Fitch Cashmere Crew Tee (Was $110) $88 at Abercrombie & Fitch Why wear a basic T-shirt when you can wear a cashmere one? Made from soft, 100 percent cashmere, this is a basic you'll turn to time and time again. It's also available in some of winter 2025's trendiest colors, including this pretty blush pink.

Abercrombie & Fitch The A&F Paloma Midi Dress (Was $99) $54 at Abercrombie & Fitch A classic little black dress like this will go the distance in your wardrobe.

Abercrombie & Fitch Ribbed Button-Through Top (Was $35) $28 at Abercrombie & Fitch This may seem like a basic T-shirt, but I'm obsessed with how it looks in person. You can have fun with the buttons for different styling options, so it's not as plain as your average white tee.

Abercrombie & Fitch The A&F Madeline Cable Crew Sweater (Was $70) $35 at Abercrombie & Fitch You can't go wrong with a classic cable-knit sweater. With over 1,000 five-star reviews, shoppers are obsessed with this find's softness, quality, and slightly boxy fit.

Abercrombie & Fitch LuxeLoft Barrel Sleeve Cardigan (Was $80) $64 at Abercrombie & Fitch This isn't your average cardigan—instead, it's made from Abercrombie & Fitch's LuxeLoft knit, which includes a structured yet stretchy feel for a more elevated look. I'm obsessed with the cutaway hem detail, too.

Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise Slouchy Jeans (Were $90) $72 at Abercrombie & Fitch These jeans are my latest favorite from the brand. I've been wearing them every week since I got them a few months ago. They're just what I was looking for in baggy jeans, as they aren't too loose yet still have shape. I think they get better with every wear.

Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve Off-The-Shoulder Draped Top (Was $50) $40 at Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch is one of my go-to's for going-out tops—they always feel mature yet a bit alluring for nighttime—case in point: this one-shoulder top. The draping feels very fresh for 2025, and every color is gorgeous.

Abercrombie & Fitch Crew Cardigan (Was $70) $42 at Abercrombie & Fitch Take a peek at the buttons on this darling cardigan, and you'll notice the sweetest detail: tiny gold knots! Pick from eight shades, like a rich red and a cable-knit version.

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Wide Leg Jeans (Were $90) $72 at Abercrombie & Fitch These black jeans are (you guessed it) another one of my all-time favorites from the brand. I can style them up for a day at the office in a pinch, or they look just as good with trendy sneakers for a casual outing, and they're so comfortable.

Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Suede Button-Through Jacket (Was $120) $96 at Abercrombie & Fitch The suede trend may still be going strong, but I'd argue this is a jacket you can wear every fall and winter. According to reviews, the suede is soft and of excellent quality, so no one will know it's vegan.

Abercrombie & Fitch Easy Mockneck Mini Sweater Dress (Was $90) $72 at Abercrombie & Fitch There's a reason "easy" is in the name of this dress. You can simply throw it on with your favorite trendy boots and tights, and you're good to head out the door.

Abercrombie & Fitch Oversized Poplin Shirt (Was $60) $30 at Abercrombie & Fitch Everyone needs a trusted button-down shirt in their closets—mine is this Abercrombie & Fitch find. It's lightweight, perfectly oversized without being too big, and looks way more expensive than it is.

Abercrombie & Fitch The A&F Mara Crew Sweater Vest (Was $60) $36 at Abercrombie & Fitch Sweater vests are a fashion girl's ultimate layering hack, so get this one while it's on sale. The black and white colorway screams "rich," especially with the shiny gold buttons.

Abercrombie & Fitch Menswear Pull-On Pants (Were $80) $40 at Abercrombie & Fitch When putting on real pants is too much effort, Abercrombie & Fitch created a solution. These elasticated pants have the look and feel of your usual trousers but with the ease and comfort of linen pants.

Abercrombie & Fitch Wool-Blend Short Coat (Was $160) $128 at Abercrombie & Fitch This cropped wool jacket looks like something you would find in a vintage store, so naturally, I'm obsessed with it. The burgundy shade is a quintessential winter color, too, so I know it's a piece I'll turn to every year when cold weather rolls in.

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise 90s Relaxed Jeans (Were $90) $72 at Abercrombie & Fitch Dark indigo-hued jeans like these are the way to go if you want to look put-together. Whether you wear a blazer or a graphic tee on top, these jeans will give your outfit a polished feel.

Abercrombie & Fitch Off-The-Shoulder Boucle Maxi Sweater Dress (Was $110) $55 at Abercrombie & Fitch This dress proves you can be sexy and cozy at the same time. It's the ultimate winter dress for any occasion—pair it with of-the-moment kitten heels for a dinner date or knee-high boots and a blazer for work.

Abercrombie & Fitch Collarless Suiting Blazer (Was $120) $96 at Abercrombie & Fitch If you thought blazers were boring, think again. This find has a cool hourglass shape and a cutaway hem that redefines the wardrobe staple. It even comes in yellow and pale pink for a spring-forward take.