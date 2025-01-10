Now that we've entered the peak winter season, my beauty routine is due for an update. My typical lightweight moisturizers will not cut it for the chilly months ahead. My hair needs extra love, too, as the cold air and wind leave me with dry, frizzy ends. I'm also taking stock of the year's upcoming makeup trends—is statement-making blush still on the menu for 2025, or should I rein it in? However, I'm not one for blowing my monthly budget in one shopping spree, so I'm looking for a few fresh winter beauty finds on sale.

Thankfully, there are so many worthwhile ones to shop. For instance, you can score a set of five Bobbi Brown eyeshadow sticks (one of Marie Claire's top-ranked formulas!) for just $57, when they typically go for $34 apiece. Then there's Bloomingdale's $75 sample kit, which is filled with goodies from Augustinus Bader, La Mer, Charlotte Tilbury, and so many more. I also found plenty of discounted body lotions, hand creams, and body washes to add some hydration to my post-shower routine.

That's just the tip of the iceberg. Keep scrolling to shop the rest of my favorite on-sale skincare, haircare, and makeup picks from brands like Sunday Riley, L'Occitane, Bumble and Bumble, NARS, and more.

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Waterproof Cream Eyeshadow Stick Set $197 Value (Was $99) $57 at Nordstrom Rack Bobbi Brown's eyeshadow sticks are one of my all-time favorites because they are so easy to use. The formula is creamy, long-wearing, pigmented, and non-creasing. This set contains five (!!!) full-size sticks in a mix of finishes and a mini mascara, so you can create a range of day-to-night looks. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.

Sunday Riley Wake Up Beautiful 3-Piece Skincare Set (Was $159) $100 at QVC It's not every day you can save big on Sunday, Riley. This set includes everything you need to wake up glowing, including a creamy cleanser, a resurfacing toner, and the brand's best-selling lactic acid treatment. Its Good Genes serum is a personal hero product of mine—I apply it at night and wake up to noticeably smoother-looking skin. Save even more with one of our QVC promo codes.

L'Occitane Shea Vanilla Shower Cream (Was $40) $25 at L'Occitane I don't know about you, but I'm incredibly lazy when it comes to applying body lotion, even though I know it's important. This in-shower cream allows you to skip that step thanks to its ultra-moisturizing formula, and you'll love its deliciously warm vanilla scent. Save even more with one of our L'Occitane promo codes.

Nuface Mini+ Smart Petite Facial Microcurrent Device (Was $250) $213 at Dermstore A snatched jawline and cheekbones can be yours with the help of this small, mighty microcurrent device. With consistent use, this little gadget tones your facial muscles for a more lifted, sculpted appearance so that you can say goodbye to sagging skin, fine lines, and wrinkles. Save even more with one of our Dermstore promo codes.

Bumble and Bumble Bond-Building Repair Oil Serum (Was $45) $23 at Beauty Brands Give your locks some extra TLC with this hair oil, which works to reverse damage caused by heat, chemical, and physical styling while healing split ends and reducing frizz. If that wasn't enough, it also acts as a heat protector. Save even more with one of our Beauty Brands promo codes.

Bloomingdale's Beauty Travel Edit Deluxe Sampler ($350 Value) (Was $150) $75 at Bloomingdale's The value of this set is well worth the $75 price tag. For starters, you get a full-size Augustinus Bader lip balm, which runs for $46 on its own. You also get a few of my favorite sheet masks from 111SKIN and SK-II, and minis from La Mer, Clé de Peau, Sulwhasoo, Charlotte Tilbury, and so many more. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.

Armani Beauty Eyes on the Go 3-Piece Gift Set $111 Value (Was $75) $52 at Nordstrom We ranked Armani's liquid eyeshadow number one for its ultra-pigmented, long-wearing, crease-proof formula. This kit includes two shades—a bronze and a rose gold—plus a full-size volumizing mascara to top it off. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.

Clarins Hand & Nail Treatment Cream (Was $33) $23 at Allbeauty Now that it's dry and miserably cold outside, I have to carry a hand cream with me everywhere I go. With its fresh scent and thick, non-sticky formula, I'm considering adding this Clarins find into my rotation. It also works to soften cuticles, strengthen nails, and reduce the look of aging hands over time. Save even more with one of our Allbeauty promo codes.

Nars Afterglow Liquid Blush Duo (Was $45) $32 at Nars I've yet to meet someone who doesn't look great in Nars's iconic Orgasm blush—it actually lives up to its hype. Try it out in this creamy, easy-to-blend liquid blush formulation and get a limited edition shade to try, too. Save even more with one of our Nars promo codes.

Elemis the Dynamic Resurfacing Duo (Was $95) $76 at Asos Don't sleep on ASOS for beauty products. The retailer carries some surprisingly great beauty hits, like this set from Elemis. It contains my all-time favorite exfoliating pads, which have been a godsend for my skin this season. They're gentle enough not to cause any irritation and have worked wonders at sloughing texture and dry patches away. The added cleanser is a huge bonus. Save even more with one of our Asos promo codes.

Laura Mercier Evening Brilliance Eye and Cheek Set (Was $33) $23 at Laura Mercier For a rosy, all-over glow, you'll need this gift set. It includes a full-size Caviar Stick Eye Color, one of the best cream eyeshadows for makeup beginners, and a powder blush in the prettiest shade of poppy pink. Save even more with one of our Laura Mercier promo codes.

MAC Tons of Teddy Kit ($101 Value) (Was $75) $53 at MAC MAC's Teddy lipstick will forever be an icon. With this kit, you can try the best-selling nude shade in four different formulas, from a silky matte lipstick to a must-have lip pencil. Plus, every product is full-size. Save even more with one of our MAC promo codes.

It Cosmetics IT BRUSHES™ Complexion Perfection Essentials 3-Piece Brush Set (Was $49) $37 at It Cosmetics Any makeup artist will tell you that great makeup brushes will make a major difference in how your makeup looks. If it's been a while since you've replaced your brushes, treat yourself and score this top-rated set while it's on sale. Save even more with one of our It Cosmetics promo codes.

Fenty Beauty Lil Butta Dropz Mini Shimmering Whipped Oil Body Cream Trio (Was $59) $42 at Fenty Beauty These body creams are chock full of moisturizing oils and butter and add a soft shimmer to your skin so you truly glow like Rihanna. Save even more with one of our Fenty Beauty promo codes.

Glamnetic Paris Press-On Nails (Were $20) $15 at Glamnetic The girls on TikTok swear by Glamnetic's press-on nails, so 2025 might be the year I start doing my nails at home. With this set, you can get the French manicure trend in minutes for just $15. Save even more with one of our Glamnetic promo codes.

Foreo LUNA™ Mini 3 Set (Was $235) $99 at Foreo If you've ever wanted to step up your cleansing routine, now's the time. The Foreo Luna device uses silicone bristles to exfoliate and unclog pores like nothing else. You also get a cleansing balm and a foam cleanser to try. Did I mention that you're saving nearly $140 on this gift set? Save even more with one of our Foreo promo codes.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lifted & Defined Brow Duo (Was $26) $18 at Anastastia Beverly Hills Anastasia Beverly Hills is the queen of brows, so this kit will have your arches looking sharp in two easy steps. Use the Freeze Gel to give your shape an all-day hold, then fill in any gaps with the Brow Wiz pencil, which has a tiny tip so you can draw hair-like strokes. Save even more with one of our Anastasia Beverly Hills promo codes.

Colourpop Noble History Graphix Ink Liner Set (Was $38) $24 at Colourpop Whether you're a Harry Potter fan or not (team Gryffindor forever!), you can still have fun playing with these graphic eyeliners. With red, yellow, green, and blue shades—inspired by the Hogwarts houses in the film—these formulas are long-wearing, highly pigmented, and perfect for sleek winged eyeliner looks. Save even more with one of our Colourpop promo codes.

Benefit Fresh Caught Lashes Gift Set (Was $40) $28 at Benefit I'm a firm believer that mascaras shouldn't cost more than $15, however some, like those at Benefit, are well worth the splurge. This set includes two of my favorite mascaras of all time at just $14 each. Save even more with one of our Benefit promo codes.

Biossance Moisturizing Core Routine (Was $213) $128 at Biossance Looking to overhaul your skincare routine? Biossance is the place to go. The skincare brand is throwing a massive sale, with 40 percent off its curated four-step regimes. Consider its Moisturizing Core Routine, which includes its best-selling Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream, among other goodies, to get your skin in tip-top shape. Save even more with one of our Biossance promo codes.