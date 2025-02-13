I’m Giving My Work Wardrobe an Elevated Makeover With These 21 Nordstrom Finds

As someone who goes into the office multiple times a week, my hack for always looking polished is to rely on some tried-and-true workwear essentials. However, I like to refresh my wardrobe now and then to make sure my favorite pieces look their best. What better time to do so than during Nordstrom's Winter Sale?

From now through February 17, Nordstrom is offering up to 60 percent off thousands of items in every category. It's a massive sale, so you can also find discounts on everything from designer finds to vacation essentials and even on-sale spring 2025 trends. I think it's an even better opportunity to ensure your office wardrobe is primed for the upcoming season. So, I took the liberty of rounding up the best workwear essentials you can shop for less.

Ahead, shop my favorite discounted picks from Madewell, Alex Mill, Reformation, Tory Burch, and more. You'll find everything you need for a well-stocked professional closet, including work bags, blazers, blouses, trousers, button-down shirts, comfortable shoes, and dresses. With picks like these in your closet, you won't need to rush to get out the door.

The Alston Blazer
Madewell The Alston Blazer (Was $238)

Whenever I don’t know what to wear to work, I choose a blazer. To make your look more interesting, opt for this gingham pick.

Reiss Lina Rib Cotton Blend Polo Sweater (Was $160)

Add a polo neckline to anything, and it instantly becomes more polished. Swap out your basic white T-shirt for this luxe ribbed pick and see what a difference it makes in your final look.

Superwide Leg Trouser Jeans
Madewell Superwide Leg Trouser Jeans (Were $148)

If your office dress code allows it, these jeans are polished enough for work. Thanks to their dark wash, wide legs, and pintuck seams, they have a more elevated feel.

Ubet Ballet Flat
Marc Fisher LTD Ubet Ballet Flats (Were $120)

Ballet flats are my go-to shoes when I want something comfortable and polished. I especially love the feminine bow detail on this pair, and the stylish square toe makes them even more of a winner.

Mcgraw Leather Tote
Tory Burch McGraw Leather Tote (Was $428)

If you're going to wear a tote to work every day, treat yourself to a designer bag. It will take you from the office to the gym and everything in between with its roomy interior.

Alex Mill Soho Vest (Was $155)

It doesn’t get much more professional than a camel vest. Pair this top with the tailored trousers below and you’ve got an easy matching set.

Reformation Martha Front Button Asymmetric Top
Reformation Martha Front Button Asymmetric Top (Was $188)

Reformation never fails to impress me with its selection of chic tops. Let this pretty pick do all the work with black trousers and slingback kitten heels.

Open Edit Flared Pants
Open Edit Flared Pants (Were $70)

I can guarantee you’ll turn to these trousers over and over, no matter the season. They may be simple, but that’s why they’re a wardrobe essential.

Tabitha Penny Loafer
Bernardo Tabitha Penny Loafers (Were $268)

These loafers are about as professional as it gets. Pick a classic black, a cool metallic grey shade, or a brown suede version.

Dr. Scholl's Time Off Sneakers (Were $100)

These cool white sneakers are the only way to go if you've got a long commute or meetings all over town. Reviewers give them top marks for comfort.

Wiley Long Sleeve Cotton Jersey Dress
Reformation Wiley Long Sleeve Cotton Jersey Dress (Was $168)

We all know how vital a little black dress is in our wardrobes—they work for date nights, weddings, and the office. This would pair easily with nearly everything in your closet.

Reformation Spencer Knit Top (Was $98)
Here’s yet another example of a Reformation top that doesn’t take much styling to stand out.

Open Edit Tailored Vest (Was $60)

Fashion girls love a vest for the office but opt for this pretty blue shade for a fresh take for spring. Not only is it a trending color for spring 2025, but it’s so much more fun to style than black.

Nordstrom Bias Cut Satin Skirt (Was $100)

Whenever I’m tired of wearing jeans or trousers to work, I love turning to a classic slip skirt like this. They look chic paired with a slim turtleneck and heels or ballet flats.

Rebecca Minkoff Large Megan Leather Tote
Rebecca Minkoff Large Megan Leather Tote (Was $348)

We all have to schlep around our laptops to the office, but this trendy suede tote bag will take your work outfits up a notch.

Treasure & Bond Crewneck Cotton Blend Cardigan (Was $80)

Wear this cozy cardigan in all your layering outfits over tank tops and T-shirts. Then, keep it at your desk in the spring and summer months to combat the chilly office AC.

Open Edit Wide Leg Pants (Were $70)

Everyone needs a pair of wide-leg trousers in their workwear wardrobe. They go with everything, so why not stock up on a few essential shades while this top-rated pair is on major sale?

French Connection Cosysoft Polo Rib Midi Sweater Dress
French Connection Cosysoft Polo Rib Midi Sweater Dress (Was $128)

You’ll want this rich-looking sweater dress in your rotation for those days you’re rushing out the door. Throw it on with a pair of slingbacks (how about the ones below?), and you’re good to go.

Sophia Pointed Toe Slingback Pump
Open Edit Sophia Pointed Toe Slingback Pumps (Were $70)

I'm obsessed with these shoes, from the pointed toe to the cutouts and kitten heel. I’d buy them in the black, metallic silver, and leopard print colorways if I had an unlimited budget.

Button Cuff Cotton Blend Sweater
Halogen Button Cuff Cotton Blend Sweater (Was $52)

Don't mistake this as a basic T-shirt. It's much more polished thanks to details like its embellished buttons and luxe ribbed knit.

Halogen Button-Up Shirt (Was $89)

Button-up shirts are a quintessential workwear piece, but this one is extra special with its satiny sheen and sparkly buttons.

