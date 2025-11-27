Shopping Skincare on Black Friday Is My Super Bowl—These 10 Products Make Up My A-Team
I love nothing more than a great deal.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the only times of year when my skincare routine and my bank account briefly align. It's the long weekend when I can stock up on my most-used products at a fraction of the price. Seriously, some of these discounts are up to 50 percent off.
As a beauty editor, I’m already combing through the best discounts long before the sales actually go live, mostly to see which products are actually worth grabbing before the chaos begins. Not every deal is a good deal, and skincare is the category where it really pays to be selective. The formulas that genuinely make your skin look better—your barrier-strengtheners, your multitasking serums, your hydrating masks—are rarely marked down outside of this moment.
And because the deals can feel overwhelming fast, I polled Team Beauty for the best of the best. These are the Black Friday and Cyber Monday skincare products that stand out—the ones that consistently deliver, and the formulas we would spend our own money on.
Clean Start
A good cleanser is one of the few skincare steps that actually needs repurchasing regularly, which is why I take advantage of sales to stock up. I am a firm believer in a two-step routine: first, a cleansing oil, followed by a water-based cleanser. And when a truly great one goes on sale, it’s an automatic add-to-cart—clean skin is the baseline for everything else.
The Multi-Tasking Serum
Serums are products that address your skin concerns. I gravitate toward multitasking formulas, so I don’t have to complicate my routine. That said, they tend to get pricey, so now is the time to buy your years' worth (and have family and friends to do the same).
Want to wake up with baby-soft, super-smooth skin that has a youthful glow? Easy, pop this overnight serum in your cart.
Snail mucin's hydrating benefits are unmatched, in my opinion. This serum is in my morning rotation and pairs beautifully with foundation and other skin products.
Barrier-Supporting Moisturizer
I can always tell when winter is coming because my skin becomes noticeably drier. This is when a truly reliable moisturizer becomes non-negotiable. I look for rich yet not greasy textures, barrier-supporting ingredients, and creams that layer well under makeup. If there’s a moisturizer you always think about but never commit to, a Black Friday price drop is the moment to finally try it.
Pamela Anderson knew what she was doing when she formulated this super-luxe moisturizer. It's packed with humectants to draw water to the skin, and emollients to seal it all in. A perfect combination.
Reset Time
Whether my concern is dullness, dryness, or general seasonal woes, having one great treatment changes the entire trajectory of my routine. I gravitate toward treatments that make an overnight difference.
Woke up with tired, puffy eyes? No biggie, store these under-eye patches in the fridge and toss them on during your tough mornings.
This holy grail is my secret to a 10-minute glow—especially when my skin is particularly distressed from traveling or general life stress.
SPF Is a Must
If an SPF doesn’t feel good on the skin, I won’t wear it, period. I always look for elegant textures—lightweight, invisible, slightly hydrating—that work under makeup and don’t pill. When the top-tier formulas go on sale, I buy multiples. It’s the one category where having backups is never a bad idea.
Chances are, your favorite celebrity has this very sunscreen in their cosmetic bag. It's loved across the masses for a reason, and I sincerely suggest you pick it up on a deal day.
My newest SPF love is this under-the-radar brand that sinks into the skin effortlessly, leaving no trace of grease.
