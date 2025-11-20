As a shopping editor, I refuse to buy my beauty products at full price. I could be coveting a buzzy LED face mask or needing to restock my skincare routine, but I won't click "purchase" until I see a discount. And it looks like my patience has paid off—nearly every retailer and brand is running a major Black Friday deal right now, so you can bet my online shopping cart is full to the brim.

Just about everything my heart desires is on sale, so I'm taking this time as an opportunity to elevate my routine. I'm tossing out my years-old blow dryer in favor of a Dyson (which is a whopping $150 off at Amazon), and I'm adding glowy, cult-favorite picks from Charlotte Tilbury's Black Friday Sale to my makeup bag. Meanwhile, I'm revamping my skincare with K-beauty finds and luxe devices. And don't even get me started on all of the beauty gift sets I'm shopping to earn the title of "best gift-giver" this year.

There are a ton of Black Friday sales to sort through, so allow me, a professional shopper, to let you in on the beauty deals actually worth caring about. Below, I dive into the best Black Friday sales across the web and my prime picks at each. Don't forget to check back here often, as I'll be updating this page as we get closer to the holiday weekend. Happy shopping!

The Best Deals We've Found (So Far)

Shop Black Friday Sales by Retailer

Sephora

Sephora's Cyber Week sale officially kicks off on November 24, during which shoppers can enjoy up to 50 percent off beauty favorites and 50 percent off select gifts. Additionally, each day through December 4th will feature select brands at 30 percent off. Until then, the retailer's sale section is just as stacked with discounted gift sets from Laneige, Rare Beauty, Armani, and more.

Ulta

Ulta's Black Friday Sale arrives online November 22, during which you can save up to 50 percent on makeup, skincare, hair care, body care, and fragrance from top brands. Don't want to wait until then? Beat the rush during Ulta's Early Black Friday Sale and score up to 40 percent off hair tools, fragrance, and makeup.

Amazon

Amazon's Black Friday Week may start on November 20, but you can still find plenty of sneaky early deals on the retailer right now. For starters, I came across a Dyson hair dryer at $100 off, plus laser hair removal devices and K-beauty favorites on mega sale.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom's Early Black Friday sale is a gold mine of rich-looking finds and winter trends, but it's also well-stocked with beauty deals. There are plenty of on-sale gift sets from top brands like Nars and True Botanicals to hold you over until Nordstrom's Black Friday sale arrives on November 20.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dermstore

You may have to wait until November 22 for Dermstore's Black Friday Sale to arrive, but that doesn't mean you can't save on luxury skincare now. I spotted some worthwhile deals from SkinCeuticals, Obagi, Paula's Choice, and more in the retailer's sale section.

Jones Road Beauty

Jones Road Beauty, founded by the iconic makeup artist Bobbi Brown, is well worth shopping if you're a fan of natural, "clean-girl" makeup. The brand is currently throwing its first-ever Holiday Sale, during which you can save up to 20 percent off the entire site—save 10 percent on every order, 15 percent on orders $75 and more, or 20 percent on orders $100 or more (the prices below reflect a 20 percent discount).

Soko Glam

K-beauty lovers rejoice! Soko Glam's Black Friday sale is here, just in time to restock all of your Korean skincare favorites. Score up to 40 percent off top brands like Hansung and Cosrx, and enjoy 25 percent off everything else sitewide. Personally, I'll be stocking up on my holy grail Korean sunscreen, plus the TikTok-viral sheet masks from Biodance and I'm From's moisturizing toner.

Omnilux

Now's your chance to score a buzzy LED device for a fraction of the price during Omnilux's Black Friday Sale. Take $75 off one device, $175 off two devices, or $275 off three devices.

Bloomingdale's

While Bloomingdale's Black Friday deals haven't started just yet, I can always count on the retailer to have a stocked sale section. Right now, you can save up to 30 percent off sneaky beauty deals, like a Dyson hair dryer for $150 off.

HigherDOSE

Why not elevate your beauty routine when you can do so at a major discount? At HigherDOSE, use the code BFCM2025 at checkout to save 20 percent across the site—that includes the brand's cult-favorite sauna blanket, infrared mat, and LED face mask. Save even more with a bundle at 30 percent off.

Olive & June

As a girl who refuses to go without my nails painted, I rely on Olive & June for spa-level manicures from the comfort of my own home. That's why I'll be shopping its Black Friday Sale, which includes 25 percent off everything with the code SALE25. Now's the time to treat yourself to Olive & June's Gel Mani System, or if you prefer regular polish, an at-home manicure kit or set of winter nail colors.

Charlotte Tilbury

I have good news, darlings—Charlotte Tilbury's Black Friday Sale has arrived well before the big weekend, which means you can settle on your holiday makeup look for less. Right now, you can save up to 50 percent on beauty gift sets, so you're getting a ton of bang for your buck.

When Do Black Friday Deals Start?

Black Friday officially lands on November 28, but long gone are the days of waking up at the crack of dawn to score the best deals. As you can see from the list above, plenty of retailers have released their deals early and will continue to do so leading up to the big holiday weekend.

What Brands Take Part in Black Friday?

Nowadays, you'll be hard-pressed to find a brand that doesn't take part in Black Friday. This year, you can expect to see deals from top brands across every category, including Shark Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury, Rare Beauty, medicube, Olive & June, and so many more.

What Deals Can We Expect on Black Friday?

Across the market, you can find thousands of deals on nearly every brand on your shopping list. So far, I've seen must-have beauty finds at up to 70 percent off, so rest assured, it's the best time to shop all year.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.