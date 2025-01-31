If you're still shopping for a Valentine's Day gift , you've likely thought about going the traditional flowers-and-a-card route, but you can do so much better. Instead of going for the obvious—and, frankly, overdone—gifts, might I suggest picking up a luxurious candle or fragrance for your sweetheart? If budget is on your mind, don't worry—I found plenty of on-sale candles and perfumes that feel so luxurious but come in at under $150.

I'm a shopping editor, so it's my job to scope out the best deals on the internet for you. My favorites hit every major category, from light perfumes for everyday wear to iconic floral fragrances that will indeed become a new date-night favorite. I've even included a few beauty gift sets so you can get more bang for your buck. Additionally, this list of Valentine's Day candles will set the mood with their delectable (and a little sexy) aromas.

Keep scrolling for some major gifting inspiration for the upcoming holiday. These finds hail from editor-approved brands like Diptyque , Jo Malone , Armani, Gucci, and more. Rest assured that no matter which fragrance you choose, you're doing better than a box of chocolates.

Armani My Way Eau de Parfum Gift Set (Was $165) $116 at Bloomingdale's The only thing better than an on-sale perfume is an on-sale perfume gift set. With a full-size bottle for home, a travel-sized option for your purse, and a body lotion, you can smell great from head-to-toe. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.

Diptyque Ilio Eau De Toilette (Was $180) $157 at Ssense I know this pick is $7 over my intended budget, but Diptyque perfumes are too good not to include on this list. Warm weather will be here before you know it, and this scent, made with pear, bergamot, and jasmine notes, is begging to be your signature summer fragrance. Save even more with one of our Ssense promo codes.

Gucci Bloom Eau De Parfum Intense (Was $140) $70 at Nordstrom Rack This is a cult-favorite jasmine perfume for 50 percent off, so you can't go wrong with this pick if she's a floral fan. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.

Boy Smells Cashmere Kush Candle (Was $38) $27 at Shopbop I'm all for a unique-smelling candle, so this one is a favorite. Its notes include cannabis flower, cashmere wood, white amber, and vetiver, so count on it to boast a woody and smokey scent. Save even more with one of our Shopbop promo codes.

Dolce & Gabbana Travel Spray Female Gift Set (Was $68) $51 at Ulta Why buy one Dolce & Gabbana perfume when you can get three of the brand's cult favorites? With this set, which includes a travel size of the Devotion, Light Blue, and Q scents, you'll have a luxury perfume for every mood and season. Save even more with one of our Ulta promo codes.

Malin + Goetz Fragrance Discovery Set (Was $26) $21 at Nordstrom If you don't know your recipient's scent preferences, gift them this discovery set. They can try fragrances without committing to a full-size bottle. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.

Apotheke Bitter Cherry Boxed Candle (Was $46) $40 at Anthropologie This gorgeous burgundy jar would make any minimalist's heart soar, and the cherry and tonka scent inside is equally gorgeous. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.

Sisley Paris L'Eau Revee d'Eliya Eau de Toilette (Was $205) $150 at Neiman Marcus A warm floral scent is an instant mood-lifter in any season, making this perfume an excellent gift for anyone on your list. A dash of ginger, amber, and lemon gives it a unique kick, too. Save even more with one of our Neiman Marcus promo codes.

Jo Malone English Pear and Freesia Cologne (Was $165) $113 at Target Jo Malone's perfumes are so elegant, so it's no wonder why it garnered an A-list fanbase. English Pear and Freesia is a favorite of Sofia Richie Grainge, who says it's "super fresh." Save even more with one of our Target promo codes.

Clinique 2-Piece. Happy Fragrance Gift Set (Was $85) $51 at Macy's With this iconic fragrance, it's all in the name—its crowd-pleasing blend of fresh notes (grapefruit, bergamot, and spring mimosa, to be exact) is designed to be uplifting and joy-inducing. Save even more with one of our Macy's promo codes.

Overose Anthurium Holographic Candle (Was $138) $124 at Farfetch If you want to impress a fragrance lover on Valentine's Day, a luxurious candle that not only smells good but looks good will do the trick. This cool holographic option ticks both of those boxes. Save even more with one of our Farfetch promo codes.

Ellis Brooklyn Sun Fruit Eau De Parfum (Was $110) $86 at Sephora Fruity, sunny, and warm, this is one of my favorite coconut perfumes. It whisks me away on a tropical vacation every time I wear it, thanks to fresh figs, orange blossoms, and pears. Save even more with one of our Sephora promo codes.

Neom Christmas Wish 3 Wick Candle (Was $59) $30 at Dermstore This may be called a "Christmas" candle, but I'd argue it has Valentine's Day written all over it. It's designed to help you unwind with 13 pure essential oils, including mandarin, cinnamon, and tonka bean. Save even more with one of our Dermstore promo codes.

Philosophy Amazing Grace Eau de Parfum (Was $74) $60 at QVC This fragrance is a fan favorite with over 4,600 reviews from QVC shoppers. Its blend of muguet blossoms, bergamot, and musk is soft and delicate. Save even more with one of our QVC promo codes.

Spiced Pumpkin Latte Large Glass Jar Candle $24 at Revolve I don't know about you, but I believe pumpkin-spiced lattes should be enjoyed well beyond the fall, and this big candle allows me to do just that. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors