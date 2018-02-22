Oprah Responds to Donald Trump's Tweet Calling Her "Insecure"

This is Oprah:

As you can tell, she isn't a woman who has time for a lot of BS, especially President Donald Trump's particular brand of it. And when asked about POTUS' recent tweet in which he called her "very insecure" after her appearance on 60 Minutes, Oprah had a lot to say. First of all, here is the tweet in question, and reminder, this is the man who runs our country:

Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2018

"I woke up and I just thought...I don’t like giving negativity power, so I just thought, 'What?'" Oprah told Ellen. "What I actually really did was I went back and looked at the tape to see if there was any place that, [his claims] could be true. Did I feel like it was slanted or bias?"



Oprah says she reviewed every tape from the segment, and even called producers—but at the end of the day believes she was factual: "I was working very hard to do the opposite of what I was hate-tweeted about so, it’s okay."

Settled.