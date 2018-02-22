Leslie Knope from Parks and Recreation
Travis Scott's Push Present for Kylie Jenner Is Prettttty Romantic

Also sorry for using the phrase "push present."

Getty Images

Do you spend your days wondering what Travis Scott gave Kylie Jenner as a push present after welcoming their daughter Stormi? Probably not, but in the event that you have even a vague interest in the subject, you'll be happy to know that (per Us Weekly) the gift in question was of the sparkly nature. Meaning, jewelry.

While the piece itself hasn't been confirmed, there's speculation that it's one of the rings seen on Kylie Jenner's finger in recent social posts.

FYI, Kylie and Travis have been pretty under the radar since Stormi's birth, but Kylie did recently update fans about their daughter on Twitter.

