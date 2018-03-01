Today's Top Stories
A Member of the Rolling Stones Just Threw Shade at Taylor Swift

Um, RUDE.

Getty Images

It's like, you're minding your own business, making snakes fashionable and being one of the most successful female performers of all time, when who should throw shade at you? Not Kim Kardashian, not Tom Hiddleston, but freakin' Keith Richards.

The Rolling Stones guitarist decided to be extremely rude about Taylor Swift during an interview, saying: "Good luck girl—wish her well while it lasts. I’ve just been around too long to be picking the bones out of kids. It wouldn’t be fair of me and I’ve always been an opinionated bastard anyway."

So much to unpack here, but let's start with the low-key condescending use of the word "girl." Taylor Swift will be 30 in just two years, and has been succesful for well over a decade. Sure, it's no 56-year career, but her fame has lasted.

