Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body Exactly One Month After Giving Birth

The Selfie Queen is back at it.

Shutterstock

Exactly one month ago, Kylie Jenner surprised (well, kind of) the internet with news that she'd given birth to a baby girl—enter, Stormi Webster. Today, exactly one month after welcoming her firstborn to the world, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Snapchat to share a video of her postpartum body. (Perhaps she felt guilty about that whole stock market SNAFU?)

Snapchat/Kylie Jenner
Snapchat/Kylie Jenner
Please note that any post-pregnancy body is beautiful, because hey, it just produced human life! Kylie, though, is definitely looking like her former self.

In case you forgot, Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their daughter on February 1, and didn't tell anyone until three days later. Yesterday, the 20-year-old beauty mogul released a new makeup collection, aptly called the Weather Collection—an obvious ode to Stormi.

