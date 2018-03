The national figure skating treasure known as Adam Rippon showed up to the 2018 Academy Awards looking like he'd just emerged from Christian Grey's Red Room, and Twitter simply couldn't handle it.

What did we do to deserve this moment? How can any other look top this? What is the POINT of anyone showing up on red carpet now that it has fully been shut down? All valid questions, so let's look to Twitter for greater understanding....

look, i'm sorry but the brand is gay for adam rippon ok pic.twitter.com/Es2BL2Fdlw — Michael Gold (@migold) March 4, 2018

Adam Rippon wears a harness to the #Oscars and y’all love it, but I wear mine to an Olive Garden where you’re SUPPOSED to be family, and it’s “inappropriate.” pic.twitter.com/wOVoQMzHYs — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) March 4, 2018

Adam Rippon wearing a harness to the #Oscars is the future we deserve. pic.twitter.com/XBqXzMxwWI — Alligator Man (@yosoymichael) March 4, 2018

Gay Twitter when Adam Rippon shows up in a harness. pic.twitter.com/2lQR9q1T0T — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) March 4, 2018

Adam Rippon showing up to the Oscars in a harness heterosexuality really is cancelled pic.twitter.com/2WG3AJxunj — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) March 4, 2018

Give Adam Rippon an Oscar for his outfit pic.twitter.com/jXHeTHMroV — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) March 4, 2018

adam rippon wearing a harness on the oscars red carpet is a MOOD pic.twitter.com/ZnDwTlGga2 — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 4, 2018