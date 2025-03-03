Lily-Rose Depp Undergoes a Dramatic Vibe Shift for the 2025 Oscars After-Party in a Custom Chanel Crop Top and Skirt
The coquette trend has officially rallied.
No one loves an outfit change quite like an Academy Awards attendee. Between the day-before events, the night-of red carpet, the award show itself, and the following after-party, some stars might wear a half a dozen looks in 24 hours.
Even so, most celebs keep to a consistent theme from the award show to its afters. Miley Cyrus, for example, wore all-black for both events; Elle Fanning wrapped multiple statement ribbons around her waist; And Doja Cat debuted dual embellished Balmain looks. Lily-Rose Depp also took part in the traditional post-show 'fit switch—she, however, changed not just her clothing, but her vibe entirely.
The actor kicked off her fist-ever Oscars in a vampy lace number that recalled her Victorian era thriller Nosferatu. Depp told Vogue the Chanel design was created with the goal of "specifically channeling Marilyn Monroe, Veronica Lake, and all [my] favorite Hollywood starlets."
After the awards were distributed, however, Depp did an aesthetic 180. A Chanel girl through and through, she wore the same designer, but shifted every other aspect of her look. For Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party, the star traded out her boudoir-inspired gown for a feminine two-piece set, comprised of a tulle skirt and micro crop top.
Pastel-colored and topped with a bow (several, actually), Depp's dreamy coquette 'fit was the polar opposite of her saucy Oscars number. Even the accessories were swapped. Her first look was styled with a diamond necklace and bracelet, also from Chanel, paired with barely-there studs. Depp reversed it for the Vanity Fair-hosted event, going bare-necked, but wearing circular earrings from the same vintage set.
It may be her first Academy Awards, but Depp traded looks like a seasoned pro.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
3 Packing Hacks You'll Want to Save Immediately
These strategies will simplify your vacation wardrobe.
By Nikki Ogunnaike Published
-
Meghan Markle Opens Up About Her "Normal" Mom Friends in Montecito
"We went from just connecting through our kids to having girls’ night out," the duchess told 'People.'
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The 'Vanity Fair' Oscars After-Party Looks Redefine "Head-Turning"
Nearly-naked dresses were just the start.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
The Best 'Vanity Fair' Oscars After-Party Looks Redefine "Head-Turning"
Nearly-naked dresses were just the start.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kylie Jenner Turns the 2025 Oscars After-Party Into Date Night in a Lacy Corset Dress
Her lacy corset dress set the mood.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Zoë Kravitz Lets Some Cheek Peek Through Her 2025 Oscars After-Party Saint Laurent Dress
Her cheeky gown epitomized business in the front, party in the back.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kaia Gerber's Vintage Valentino 2025 Oscars After-Party Dress Embodies the Boho Trend Revival
Courtesy of vintage Valentino.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Hailey Bieber's Vintage Saint Laurent Gown at the 2025 'Vanity Fair' Oscars After-Party Invokes Old Hollywood
The 1987 strapless gown transforms into a sheer skirt at her thigh.
By Amy Mackelden Last updated
-
Method Dressing Was the Secret Standout Trend on the 2025 Oscars Red Carpet
From thoughtful color choices to blink-and-you-miss-it details.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Lily-Rose Depp Makes Her 2025 Oscars Red Carpet Debut in a Lacy Naked Dress
Jaws dropped at her Chanel couture.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Doja Cat Lives Up to Her Name in a Feline-Inspired Leopard Print Gown at the 2025 Oscars
Her dress is an homage to...herself.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published