No one loves an outfit change quite like an Academy Awards attendee. Between the day-before events, the night-of red carpet, the award show itself, and the following after-party, some stars might wear a half a dozen looks in 24 hours.

Even so, most celebs keep to a consistent theme from the award show to its afters. Miley Cyrus, for example, wore all-black for both events; Elle Fanning wrapped multiple statement ribbons around her waist; And Doja Cat debuted dual embellished Balmain looks. Lily-Rose Depp also took part in the traditional post-show 'fit switch—she, however, changed not just her clothing, but her vibe entirely.

The actor kicked off her fist-ever Oscars in a vampy lace number that recalled her Victorian era thriller Nosferatu. Depp told Vogue the Chanel design was created with the goal of "specifically channeling Marilyn Monroe, Veronica Lake, and all [my] favorite Hollywood starlets."

Lily-Rose Depp wore a black lace Chanel number on the Oscars red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the awards were distributed, however, Depp did an aesthetic 180. A Chanel girl through and through, she wore the same designer, but shifted every other aspect of her look. For Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party, the star traded out her boudoir-inspired gown for a feminine two-piece set, comprised of a tulle skirt and micro crop top.

She later changed into a dainty two-piece set from the same designer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pastel-colored and topped with a bow (several, actually), Depp's dreamy coquette 'fit was the polar opposite of her saucy Oscars number. Even the accessories were swapped. Her first look was styled with a diamond necklace and bracelet, also from Chanel, paired with barely-there studs. Depp reversed it for the Vanity Fair-hosted event, going bare-necked, but wearing circular earrings from the same vintage set.

The look featured a braided waistband and plenty of sequined bows. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It may be her first Academy Awards, but Depp traded looks like a seasoned pro.

