Allison Janney's much-deserved win at last night's Oscars was inspirational—especially the confidence she displayed while accepting the award.

Janney started her speech, for Best Supporting Actress for her role in I, Tonya, by joking, "I did it all by myself."

As you might expect, Twitter was here for it:

"I did it all by myself." Let's make this the new "You like me, you really like me" pic.twitter.com/r6Qw9cgC8K — A.B. (@AlannaBennett) March 5, 2018

And now, Janney's amazing one-liner has become everyone's new catchphrase:

“I did it all by myself” is me presenting my group project in art school when we are graded individually. #oscars — Kyle Krieger (@kylekrieger) March 5, 2018

I’m getting “I did it all by myself” tattooed on my face — Emma Allman (@slutfortrailmix) March 5, 2018

And I am going to start off every public expression of attitude by saying, "I did it all by myself, " a la Allison Janney. https://t.co/T3xLcYLZtI — Melanie McFarland (@McTelevision) March 5, 2018

“I did it all by myself” is a fuckin mood — Mx. Regan Stephenson (@ReganLeanneHC) March 5, 2018

Allison Janney's "I did it all by myself" quote is my new life motto #oscars — Riley Barber (@rileybar_) March 5, 2018

Allison Janney accepting the #Oscars and saying "I did it all by myself" is the best thing I have ever heard in my life and will from this point on be my life's motto — Maddy Pappas (@MaddyPappas1) March 5, 2018

“I did it all by myself” BRILLIANT 🌟and so true 😆 @AllisonBJanney 💛💛💛 #Oscars — John Galt (@jgalt0656) March 5, 2018

My biggest takeaway from the #Oscars is something I plan to quote at least once a day for the foreseeable future: “I did it all by myself” (courtesy the inimitable @AllisonBJanney). — Liz Dawson (@LizAnnDawson) March 5, 2018

The opening line "I did it all by myself" was so iconic that I barely heard the rest of it #queen — Emily Ruth (@EponineAlways) March 5, 2018