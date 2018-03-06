Jennifer Garner Responds to Her Oscars Meme By Providing Some Helpful Voice-Over

The best part of the 2018 Oscars (other than Jordan Peele's win) was clearly Jennifer Garner becoming a meme thanks to mysterious footage of her that seems to say, "oh sh*t did I leave the oven on?"

What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to? pic.twitter.com/pWtycEDEVs — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) March 5, 2018

Obviously, the only way this could get better is if Jennifer herself responded, which she went ahead and did—by providing an internal monologue to accompany the clip.

Jennifer has responded on her Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/MkDUFhi0Gl — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) March 6, 2018

Her voiceover musings include:

1. "Congrats to Shape of Water...maybe I should date a fish."

2. "Hey Jimmy Kimmel what's in your wallet? Wait, where is my wallet?"

3. "Can't wait to work with Lena Dunham! Wait, did I sign a nudity waiver?"

We are truly not worthy.