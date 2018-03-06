Meghan Markle is soaking up the final months of her American life before she officially becomes royalty in May. Over the weekend, the 36-year-old celebrated her upcoming wedding to Prince Harry at a private spa-themed bridal shower with friends.

The low-key celebration reportedly took place about 55 miles outside of London at the Soho Farmhouse, a member's club and hotel spanning 100 acres of Oxfordshire countryside with cabins, cottages, a spa, and steam and sauna islands. Yes, islands—a.k.a. a certified dream.

Meghan Markle and Markus Anderson at the Invictus Games in Canada September 2017. Getty Images

Markus Anderson, who was reportedly one of the people who set up Markle and Harry on their first blind date (and her seatmate at the Invictus Games), organized the shower. The best part? If you're feeling like you missed out on the Markle pre-wedding festivities (same), you can book a spa day of your own below. But first, check out the gorgeous scenery.

Soho Farmhouse, price available upon request

