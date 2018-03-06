Today's Top Stories
1
Twitter Is Pissed About 'The Bachelor' Finale
2
21 Chic Feminist Pieces to Add to Your Wardrobe
3
Eiza González Wore a $9 Mascara to the Oscars
4
The Funniest Moments at the Oscars 2018
5
The First 'Mary Poppins Returns' Trailer Is Here

Meghan Markle Had a Private Spa-Themed Bridal Shower in the English Countryside

Sound like a dream? You can book your own at the same place.

Shutterstock

Meghan Markle is soaking up the final months of her American life before she officially becomes royalty in May. Over the weekend, the 36-year-old celebrated her upcoming wedding to Prince Harry at a private spa-themed bridal shower with friends.

The low-key celebration reportedly took place about 55 miles outside of London at the Soho Farmhouse, a member's club and hotel spanning 100 acres of Oxfordshire countryside with cabins, cottages, a spa, and steam and sauna islands. Yes, islands—a.k.a. a certified dream.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meghan Markle and Markus Anderson at the Invictus Games in Canada September 2017.
Getty Images

Markus Anderson, who was reportedly one of the people who set up Markle and Harry on their first blind date (and her seatmate at the Invictus Games), organized the shower. The best part? If you're feeling like you missed out on the Markle pre-wedding festivities (same), you can book a spa day of your own below. But first, check out the gorgeous scenery.

Soho Farmhouse, price available upon request

BOOK IT

Hello December, we’ve been waiting for you ❄️ #SohoFarmhouse #SohoHouse

A post shared by Soho House (@sohohouse) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Story
How to Get Invited to Meghan and Harry's Wedding
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Watch Meghan Markle's Final Episodes of 'Suits'
The Big Difference Between Meghan and Kate's Style
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
Meghan Markle Attends First Event with Royal Trio
The Spice Girls' Royal Wedding Playlist
The Spice Girls Are Performing at Royal Wedding
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Anthrax Scare
Queen Elizabeth Stops by London Fashion Week
Here's Prince William Riding a Motorcycle
Meet Amy Pickerill: Meghan Markle's New Assistant