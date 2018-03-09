Arie and Lauren Engaged in Feeding Each Other Sushi

After revealing to Jimmy Kimmel that they hadn't been to a restaurant together yet, the newly-engaged Bachelor couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham dined out together Thursday night—presumably so Lauren could see if Arie would order the halibut and then five minutes later try to swap it for the chicken.

The couple, who ate at New York City's Megu, were "all over each other," according to Page Six, and stayed at the Japanese restaurant for three hours.

"They were all over each other and even feeding each other sushi," a source told the site. "They seemed happy and had smiles all night long."

Let's skip the whole they're-engaged-and-this-is-the-first-time-they're-at-a-restaurant thing (what if he's a bad orderer?!), and move on to the most important, offensive detail: Feeding each other sushi!?!?! First off, that seems like a very treacherous endeavor (navigating chopsticks! Avoiding soy sauce splashes! So much could go wrong.). Second, WHY?! Third, that explains why they were at the restaurant so long—you can't rush a clean sushi transfer. Fourth, it makes me think of this:

Meanwhile, didn't Arie promise to leave the country? This guy just doesn't know when to make an exit.