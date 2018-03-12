Today's Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Says She Craved Eggos During Her Pregnancy

The new mom spent an hour and 20 minutes answering fans' questions on Twitter.

Getty Images

Kylie Jenner, new mom and beauty mogul, set aside almost an hour and a half last night to answer fans' questions during an impromptu Twitter Q&A. The star held nothing back, fielding tons of questions about baby Stormi and making up for keeping fans in the dark during the majority of her pregnancy.

my angel baby is 1 month old today

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Here's what we learned:

Kylie Jenner craved Eggos while she was pregnant with Stormi:

And she craved In-n-Out and donuts:

Travis Scott is great with baby Stormi:

Khloé was (probably) the first sister Kylie told about her pregnancy:

Kris Jenner was VERY supportive of Kylie's pregnancy:

Kylie and Travis thought they were going to have a boy:

Stormi and Chicago are already best friends:

The hardest part of being pregnant was giving up sushi:

But she wasn't afraid of giving birth:

