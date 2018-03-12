Kylie Jenner, new mom and beauty mogul, set aside almost an hour and a half last night to answer fans' questions during an impromptu Twitter Q&A. The star held nothing back, fielding tons of questions about baby Stormi and making up for keeping fans in the dark during the majority of her pregnancy.

my angel baby is 1 month old today A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 1, 2018 at 2:50pm PST

Here's what we learned:

Kylie Jenner craved Eggos while she was pregnant with Stormi:

Eggos!!! I never liked them before i was pregnant & haven’t had one since i had her. so strange! Lol https://t.co/uCeljtsMP0 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

And she craved In-n-Out and donuts:

Lmao and in n out!! Donuts too 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/JMBmFeHcUH — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

Travis Scott is great with baby Stormi:

Khloé was (probably) the first sister Kylie told about her pregnancy:

i think it was Khloe! Maybe Kourtney 🤔 https://t.co/7aYTDlTQTM — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

Kris Jenner was VERY supportive of Kylie's pregnancy:

she was sooo supportive. I love my mama ♥️ https://t.co/RVauQm5PbD — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

Kylie and Travis thought they were going to have a boy:

we thought we were gonna have a boy! i was soooo surprised! https://t.co/4Y7oJUUveu — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

Stormi and Chicago are already best friends:

The hardest part of being pregnant was giving up sushi:

there really was no worst part! probably not being able to eat sushi lol 😂 I had such a perfect experience. she moved a lot 😊 https://t.co/4IPq9Wv2yh — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

But she wasn't afraid of giving birth:

I wasn’t afraid! & you shouldn’t be either. We were made for this 💪🏽 https://t.co/yteSWaboXX — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018