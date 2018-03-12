Kylie Jenner, new mom and beauty mogul, set aside almost an hour and a half last night to answer fans' questions during an impromptu Twitter Q&A. The star held nothing back, fielding tons of questions about baby Stormi and making up for keeping fans in the dark during the majority of her pregnancy.
Here's what we learned:
Kylie Jenner craved Eggos while she was pregnant with Stormi:
And she craved In-n-Out and donuts:
Travis Scott is great with baby Stormi:
Khloé was (probably) the first sister Kylie told about her pregnancy:
Kris Jenner was VERY supportive of Kylie's pregnancy:
Kylie and Travis thought they were going to have a boy:
Stormi and Chicago are already best friends:
The hardest part of being pregnant was giving up sushi:
But she wasn't afraid of giving birth:
