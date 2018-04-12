Kylie Jenner Breaks the Kardashian Family's Silence After Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal

This week, videos leaked that appeared to show Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloé Kardashian. Since then, the Kardashian-Jenner clan has stayed silent on social media—until now, that is.

Kylie Jenner has broken the post-Tristan-scandal silence with a series of posts on Instagram. Don't get too excited though. The posts don't address the cheating scandal directly...or at all really.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The first photo shows Kylie leaning against a car, wearing a brown jumpsuit and modeling one of her Kylie Cosmetics colors. "Wearing DOLCE matte lip today just in case you were wondering," she wrote in the caption.

dfgf

Not enough for you? Keep scrolling because Kylie followed that shot with a picture of her butt, you know, as you do. The caption? "Hump day."

hump day A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 11, 2018 at 12:09pm PDT

A few hours later, Kylie followed up the jumpsuit shots with a video of her impossibly sparkly nails. Shine on, Kardashians. Shine. On.