Kylie Jenner Is Being Mom-Shamed for Going to Coachella

Kylie Jenner is a new mom. She gave birth to her first child, daughter Stormi Webster, back in February and you ~might~ have heard about it. It was kind of a thing.

stormi webster 👼🏽

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Stormi is an adorable baby and Kylie is, by all accounts, a smitten and devoted mom. You can see her love for Stormi in her Instagram pictures with her daughter and in the loved-up captions that accompany them.

my angel baby is 1 month old today

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

stormiiiiiiiii🖤

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

stormi strolls 🤑

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

In addition to being a mom, Kylie Jenner is also still a person who enjoys doing things that babies would not enjoy at all, like attending outdoor music festivals. Kylie, who is a longtime Coachella lover, returned to the festival this year alongside sister Kourtney and boyfriend (and co-parent) Travis Scott.

I’m not a regular mom I’m a cool mom

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

The self-proclaimed "cool mom" is facing backlash for the decision from critical fans on Twitter, who don't think she should be attending Coachella so soon after giving birth. Sample rants/critiques:

Others, of course, have taken the stance that it's not really anyone's place to judge Kylie's parenting style or choices and that moms are allowed to do things without their babies. Some even pointed out that making appearances at events like Coachella is, arguably, part of Kylie's job and that lots of moms either have to or choose to continue working after the birth of their children.

It's also worth noting that Travis Scott, who is also a parent to the same two-month-old baby and also attended Coachella this year, does not appear to be on the receiving end of similar criticism.

👾

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

