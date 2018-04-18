Kylie Jenner Just Got a Stormi-Inspired Manicure

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kylie Jenner, self-declared "cool mom," is wearing her love for daughter Stormi Webster on her fingers.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared her new manicure with fans on her Instagram Stories. Kylie's nails are painted pale peach and the manicure is mostly low-key—except for a blinged-out "S" on her pinky fingernail, presumably in honor of Stormi.

The new acrylic manicure comes courtesy of Modern Pamper Salon in North Hollywood, People reports.

This isn't the first time Kylie has shown her love for Stormi via beauty. Not long after Stormi's birth, Kylie dropped a weather-inspired palette in her daughter's honor.

Kylie also hasn't been shy about showering Stormi with love on social media. She posted a touching tribute video to mark her daughter's birth:

Followed by an adorable photo of Stormi gripping her thumb:

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Kylie has called Stormi her "angel baby":

my angel baby is 1 month old today A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 1, 2018 at 2:50pm PST

Taken her for runway-worthy strolls:

stormi strolls 🤑 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 12, 2018 at 5:22pm PDT

And even posed for selfies with the insanely adorable two-month-old:

stormiiiiiiiii🖤 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 23, 2018 at 12:23pm PDT

How will Kylie declare her lover for Stormi next? We have no idea, but cannot wait to find out.