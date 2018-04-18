Kylie Jenner Just Got a Stormi-Inspired Manicure

Kylie Jenner, self-declared "cool mom," is wearing her love for daughter Stormi Webster on her fingers.
The Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared her new manicure with fans on her Instagram Stories. Kylie's nails are painted pale peach and the manicure is mostly low-key—except for a blinged-out "S" on her pinky fingernail, presumably in honor of Stormi.
The new acrylic manicure comes courtesy of Modern Pamper Salon in North Hollywood, People reports.
This isn't the first time Kylie has shown her love for Stormi via beauty. Not long after Stormi's birth, Kylie dropped a weather-inspired palette in her daughter's honor.
Kylie also hasn't been shy about showering Stormi with love on social media. She posted a touching tribute video to mark her daughter's birth:
Followed by an adorable photo of Stormi gripping her thumb:
Kylie has called Stormi her "angel baby":
Taken her for runway-worthy strolls:
And even posed for selfies with the insanely adorable two-month-old:
How will Kylie declare her lover for Stormi next? We have no idea, but cannot wait to find out.