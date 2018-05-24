Today's Top Stories
Could Beyoncé Be the Next Mayor of Pawnee?

Nick Offerman says they'll bring back Parks and Rec if the singer signs on.

Getty Images
If you've ever wondered what would the world be like if Beyoncé were running it, there's a slim chance you might actually get to witness it (er, just a small town, anyways). Parks and Rec stars Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman dropped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote their new crafting competition, Making It, and while there, teased a reunion season of their long-running NBC comedy, starring none other than the Queen Bey, herself, as the mayor of Pawnee. Ummmm, yes please!

"We said that if Beyoncé will play the mayor, we'll bring the show back," Offerman said. To clarify, he joked, "This is Beyoncé Knowles—the singer, the entertainer." So glad he cleared that up for us, and Ellen was, too. "I was wondering which Beyoncé you were referring to," she joked back. "So, wait could Parks and Rec come back?"

Poehler jumped in and said, "I'll speak for everybody and say, we would all do it. I think we'd all do it someday." Can someone please call Bey's team and actually make this happen? Because I really need to see her running Pawnee ASAP. Watch the full clip, below.

