Meghan Markle's Father Has Accused Her of "Ghosting" Him in His First Interview Since Her Pregnancy News

Thomas Markle claimed he texts his daughter every day.

By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images

It wouldn’t be the holidays without a helping of hearty family drama to go alongside your festive cheer. That rule even applies to Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who’s no doubt over the moon to see that her father, Thomas Markle, has given his first interview since she and husband Prince Harry shared the news of their pregnancy in October.

Appearing live on Good Morning Britain on Monday to discuss his daughter and their private affairs with an audience of millions (again), Markle told Piers Morgan that he is being “shunned and ghosted” by the Duchess—and doesn’t understand why. I mean, it might have something to do with the live television interviews in which you’re discussing this exact matter, but go off, Markle.

Accusing Meghan of displaying her so-called “controlling” nature (convenient that this comes at the same time that much of the media has also seemingly chosen the same angle, huh?), Thomas said: "She has always been a very controlling person and that is part of her nature, but she has never been rude. She has always been in charge.”

Meghan’s estranged father said that he texts her “every day”, and continued: ”I've been ghosted. I'm not sure why it's happening. I love my daughter very much. I wish she would reach out, send me a text, anything. There has to be a place for me. I'm her father.”

Speaking directly to the Duchess in the hopes that she may have been watching over breakfast, Thomas added: "I love you very much. I would like to hear from you. Whatever difficulties we've had I hope we can work through them. We're family.”

image
Getty Images

It's all of a similar vein to past interviews that the father-of-three has given but, with one quote that could make even the most stoic member of Team Anti-Markle-Family-Interview stumble for a second, Thomas said of his daughter’s pregnancy: "There has to be a place for me. I'm her father and will be the grandfather of her children. I'm here, she knows it ... I need her to reach back to me.”

Families are endlessly complicated, and there’s sure to be a host of reasons behind the scenes why Meghan may have chosen to distance herself. Honestly, those reasons aren’t really anybody’s business, either, so Meghan can probably just add this one to then ever-growing pile of drama. Aaaand, breathe.

